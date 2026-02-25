The historic Forbes Town Hall will become a glowing tribute to our region’s servicemen and women this ANZAC Day, with a week‑long illumination project celebrating their stories and sacrifices.

Thanks to funding through the Australian Government’s 2025–26 Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program, Council will deliver a striking night-time projection that honours those who have served.

Commencing on 19 April and running for seven nights, the Town Hall façade will be illuminated with powerful ANZAC imagery, local stories and videos of veterans from the Forbes community.

The Lest We Forget Illuminations will incorporate elements from the RSL’s nightly ode, combined with symbolic visuals such as poppies and other commemorative artwork, transforming the Town Hall into a moving public space for remembrance and reflection.

Council will work closely with community groups, the Forbes Museum, the RSL Sub‑Branch and Club Forbes to curate the visuals featured in the illumination.

The display will be complemented with music and broadcast on local radio, allowing residents to tune in for the complete experience.

Council is inviting the community to contribute images or video of local veterans, past or present, to be considered for inclusion in the illuminations.

“Honouring our ANZACs is not only an act of remembrance, but a commitment to preserving the stories that shaped our community," Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.

“By inviting locals to share images and videos of veterans, we ensure their courage, service and sacrifice continue to shine through this illumination for generations to come."

Residents can share photos or footage of locals who have served by emailing community@forbes.nsw.gov.au. Submissions close 27 February.

The Lest We Forget Illuminations will run each evening from Sunday 19 to Friday 24 April 2026, leading into the ANZAC Day dawn service.