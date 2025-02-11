Saturday is the big day!

Bedgerabong Races are back with a six-race program and one of the biggest social days of the local calendar scheduled for the country track.

Secretary Wayne Hodges says both the race track and the grounds are in pristine conditions thanks to summer rainfall and the hard work of the committee.

Everything's lush and green, and the final touches are being put on the course for this big annual event in the lead up to the weekend.

So what do race goers need to know?

Get your tickets online now through 123tix.com.au - they're just $20 and under 16s are free.

Gates will open at Bedgerabong Showground at 11am, and those who'd like to catch the bus from town can gather at Victoria Park for that same time.

Buses will be heading out from town through to about 2.30pm.

All you need will be on course on the day.

The Bedgerabong school P and C will be running the canteen, there'll be food vendors on site as well.

There's strictly no BYO or glass: the bar will again operate with a ticket system.

EFTPOS is available for drink tickets, but you cannot get cash out on site so please do come prepared with cash.

For the kids there will be jumping castles, some supervised kids games and crafts, with face painting from 1pm to 5pm.

Fashions on the Field once again has wonderful prizes and generous sponsorship, with categories including best dressed lady and gentlemen and best headwear.

Locals within 100km of Bedgerabong can enter for best dressed local lady, local gent and local junior.

While race fields hadn't been finalised at time of preparing for press, there is a six-race program anticipated to commence about 1.30pm.

The feature race is the Bedgerabong Cup over 1400m sponsored by Total Wear Solutions for the third year as major sponsor

with the second feature race the Clearview Bracelet over 800m.

Schedule and fields will be available on the day.

Once the racing is done, the entertainment picks up for the humans with the traditional foot races on the track.

Live entertainment with the band, The Alternators, will take race goers into what's expected to be a great evening.

The buses will begin to bring people back to town from 6.30pm.

Mr Hodges extended the committee's thanks once again to the local and regional business community for their generous support and sponsorship - find them on the Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club Inc facebook page to show your support.

Major sponsors include Daniel Ball Transport, Dunc Insurance, Roylances Tractor Replacements, Forbes Machinery, Walkers AgNVet, KMWL, Terry Bros, Lachlan Quarry Sands and Forbes Shire Council.

Tickets are online at www.123tix.com.au/events/46582/bedgerabong-picnic-races