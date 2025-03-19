Passion and purpose were front and centre as rural women celebrated International Women's Day in Forbes.

Central West Farming Systems hosted a lunch and learn event, with some 60 women from the central west gathering.

"It was great to see Forbes buzzing celebrating International Women's Day," Brooke said.

"The energy in regional NSW is contagious and has a bright future."

The national industry-led Carbon Farming Outreach Program was the first topic for the day, with plenty of discussion in the room with presenters Emma Ayliffe and Central West Farming Systems' Diana Fear.

This program is supporting more than 3500 farms with carbon reduction tools, and ensuring access to independent advice on low emission farming.

A panel discussion on passion and purpose followed with Emily Sinderberry, Tasha Hurley and Chiara Stommel, facilitated by Brooke Watts.

All had plenty to share to inspire and empower others.

Diana Fear is the CEO of Central West Farming Systems (CWFS), an independent, not-for-profit, farmer-driven organisation based in Condobolin.

Under her leadership, CWFS oversees agricultural projects across 14 million hectares in the lower rainfall, mixed farming regions of Central West NSW.

Chiara Strommel is the trials agronomist at Central West Farming Systems, designing and managing field trials that address the unique challenges of the region's mixed farming systems.

Tasha is a State finalist for the 2025 RAS Rural Achiever Competition, and has served as Chair of the Royal Agricultural Society Youth Group and as a MLA Red Meat Ambassador.

Brooke Watt's dedication to industry growth and sustainability has earned her recognition as a finalist for 2024 Western NSW Outstanding Young Business Leader of the Year and 2023 CSU Young Alumni of the Year Finalist. She too is heading for Sydney Royal this year as a finalist in the 2025 RAS Rural Achiever competition.

This event was delivered with funding support from the Commonwealth of Australia through the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water under the Carbon Farming Outreach Program in collaboration with the Grower Group Alliance.