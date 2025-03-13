Forbes peaches are the inspiration and the secret ingredient to the success of a cocktail that will represent Club Forbes in Brisbane tonight.

The Velvet Sunrise Margarita created by the club's food and beverage manager Abbey Hodges-Lockwood is one of six chosen for the Australian Hospitality and Gaming expo, to feature on Thursday evening.

The key ingredient is peaches from Betlands Orchard, of course, and Abbey is delighted to be able to fly the flag for Forbes and its wonderful stone fruit.

Abbey has been at Club Forbes for four years now and is the venue's food and beverage manager.

Creating this peach margarita came only after significant research into how she could put a new twist on a classic.

To qualify to make her cocktail for the final, she had to submit both the recipe and photos of her creation to the competition.

The cocktail itself features peach schnapps and of course fresh peach.

It's then topped with a picturesque peach flower and a sprig of mint.

Well done Abbey, and all the best for tonight!