Forbes Magpies league tag team has been recognised for its encouraging, welcoming spirit with the Forbes Shire Council Fair Go award at the annual SOYA presentation dinner.

League tag as a sport has been gaining momentum and popularity and the community has got on board with a strong junior following and consistent senior team - a welcome addition to weekly competition through the rugby league season.

The Fair Go Award is chosen by the council and presented to an organisation that is inclusive and accepting of participants.

They must promote fair play and sportsmanship at all times and provide a safe environment for their members, families and friends.

Forbes Magpies are inclusive and encouraging, displaying great sportsmanship on and off the field.