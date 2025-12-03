Members of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or ‘Bowlie’ as it is more commonly known, were told at the annual general meeting on Sunday morning the club had recorded a nett profit of $14,840 for the financial year ended June 30.

Club manager Jeff Nicholson told the meeting it represented a highly success 12 months considering what has been and still ongoing within and outside the Forbes and district community club.

“I feel we have done very well and I thank the members and our visitors for their support to achieve this profit,” Jeff said on Monday.

“During the past 12 months we have knocked $50,000 off the council loan, we have had painting, club repairs and maintenance to the value of $45,000 done while having to pay a power bill up by $12,000.

“We keep involved in the community sponsoring junior and senior league, the same in cricket while we sponsor the Forbes Fox soccer side. They pay it back by socialising at the club.

“The Chinese Restaurant is always proving popular and upgrades to $25,000 had been done while new pokies and ticket dispenser are to be continued this year.

"It’s all part of our plans for the coming year where there is always something happening including renovations to the greens,” Jeff added.

Jeff said trade wise the club is proving as popular as ever.

“With the Christmas festive just around the corner we have bookings up to February but we are able to take more,” he said.

Naturally the deck overlooking the lake is very popular and the kids play area is gaining in popularity all the time and I hope to see further improvements there.

“All planned improvements and upgrades are endorsed by the committee which will have two new faces for the coming year with Wayne Wright and Clint Hurford voted on last Sunday,” Jeff said.

They join club president Michael Coles, vice president Ron Thurlow along with Kerry Roach, Phyllis Miller, Jason Howell, Peter Greenhalgh and Aiden Clarke as directors.

Also announced on Sunday was Life Membership given to Brian Asimus who has been involved in different areas as a volunteer since around 1995.

At the AGM it was stated the constitution had been upgraded with members, if they haven’t already done so, member are urged to read. If they have any questions contact Jeff at the club before December 12. Copies of the constitution and financials are available at the club.

Club promotions are always on the agenda at the ‘Bowlie’ with a Keno raffle now being staged with the prize a Weber Q2000N as the winning prize.

Proving popular is the Saturday ‘Buy a Pint’ at schooner prices for members only between 4pm and 5.30 pm.

Always drawing support is the Wednesday night members draw from 7pm which if not won jack-pots by $100 each week.

The Friday raffle and happy hour from 4.30-6pm and happy hour on Sunday from 12 midday to 1pm also very popular.

Membership to the ‘Bowlie’ starts at only $10 social and $40 social bowls which are played Wednesday mornings, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – It’s not hard to see why so many like bowls Wednesday morning. It’s simple really, while competitive it’s very friendly.

It’s about the company which must rate equal or better to any sport played. You never know who you play or partner in the draw ’from the hat’.

And really it’s played in the best part of the day, 9.30am start after noms are taken up to 9am. If a new or regular bowler phone the club on 6852 1499 and your in for the game of a lifetime.

Reason for the above comes after last week the organisers had to put the thinking cap on with the drawn winners and runners-up were both tied games.

With the least number of players for quit while due harvest, Christmas activities and the threat of rain 20 played games of pairs which would have eaten into nomination fees if extra prize money had of been added.

So, the usual prize money was handed out and not a single complaint. The same with raffle, one draw instead of two.

“The only way to go,” was the response from one of the winners and a staunch supporter of the ‘Bowlie’.

Drawn first as winners were Wayne Wright and Lyall Studwick (who scored the card to add they were the winners on a count-back as they won the last end) with a 16-all scoreline playing John Gorton and Barry Shine over 20 ends.

After 5-all at seven ends Wayne and Lyall trailed 12-5 after 12 before a couple of fours had them in front 14-13 after 16. They then won the last two ends with singles for the draw.

Equally enthrilling had Sue White and Noel Jolliffe drawing 17-all with Paul Bayley and Paul Doust, also over 20 ends. Close most of the game with both having a chance to claim victory, 6-0 to Sue and Noel after three ends.

It was 6-all after seven and 12-all at the end of 15. The P’s looked good at 17-12 after 17 before Sue and Noel won the last three ends 5-0.

Cliff Nelson and Tim Everest won 16-11 in 18 over Irene Reilly and Billy Cowell due to a bright start, 9-2 after seven.

That continued 15-6 after 13 before Irene and Billy scored a double on the last to reach double figures.

Phil Hocking had ‘one down the back’ for skip Kerry Dunstan winning 21-15 in a fast paced game over 22 ends toppling Eddie Gould and Dale Scott who did lead 9-5 after eight.

They then struggled in the run home only winning another four ends.

The last game featured a wealth of experienced with senior players Jim Maloy and Laurie Crouch handling out a lesson to Ron Thurlow and Peter Mackay winning 27-8 over 18 ends.

Ron and Peter did lead, they won the first end with a double but only added another five ends won to their tally looking forward to this week. In-club winner, John Gorton.

Thursday and Sunday social bowls not available at publication.