In 2024 Annie Teague made her name known on every bowling green she stepped on and 2025 is already looking like it's going to be no different for the young bowler.

On Saturday night she was named Forbes' SOYA Junior Sportsperson of the Year for her achievements.

Last January, Annie made history winning the under 16's South Pacific Lawn Bowls Tournament at the Warilla Bowling Club on the South Coast.

The 14-year-old was only the second girl to ever claim the title and the first since 2012.

"I was thrilled and so proud when I won," Annie said.

"It's a tournament that was on my bucket list to try and win before turning 18 but when it was pointed out that I was the second girl ever to win this event since 2012 and the other girl to win it was the brilliant Ellan Ryan who has played for Australia, was just an honour to have my name on the same shield as her."

Annie also competed in the pairs tournament with Jordan Sturgiss from the ACT, but they were beaten by one shot in the quarter finals.

"I always enjoy this tournament as it it the first tournament of the year and you get to catch up with mates and players," Annie said.

"I wanted to go one step further than I did last year to make the finals but I am very honoured that I have won this prestigious tournament.

"The tournament is hosted by Warilla Bowls Club and coordinated by Corey Wedlock who is an Australian Jackaroo so not only will you see brilliant junior bowlers and the future of our great game at the tournament but we do get to meet and mix with a few famous faces as well."

As Annie takes her bowling career to new heights she has been given the special opportunity to be part of the Merrylands Bowling Club which she says is an honour.

"I never thought I would be a member of any bowling club over the Blue Mountains so I am very grateful that Merrylands Bowling Club asked me to be part of their Magic family as they have a fantastic and supportive junior program."

Annie now travels to Merrylands every weekend or whenever she has to play and represent.

"It's long hours, especially the travel to and from," she said.

"It's a long hard commitment but I am so grateful that I get this once in a lifetime opportunity."

It is looking like a busy year ahead for the up and coming bowling star with plans to compete in the Australian Open for under 18's girls with hopes to make the finals.

Annie is also planning to compete in the open women's singles Champion of Champions, defend her title at the under 15's girls singles NSW Junior Championships and hopefully gain selection for the NSW Tri Series and Nationals for Bowls NSW under 18's this year.

Annie has reflected on her bowling career so far and can't believe where she is at now.

"When I first started bowling and I rolled up at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club with my pop I never thought I would be a member of a reputable bowling club such as the Merrylands Bowling Club.

"I joined Caragabal Bowling Club and with their support and encouragement I began to bowl in junior and open tournaments and this is where my dream began," Annie said.

Annie would not have made it this far in lawn bowls if it wasn't for the support of the Caragabal Bowling Club, West Dubbo Bowling Club and the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.

"I can't forget to thank my mum, dad and grandparents who help and are so supportive and encouraging. I can't do this without them," Annie added.