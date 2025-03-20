By TARA SHAW

PENNANTS

Forbes hosted Parkes Railway on Sunday for the second last round of Pennants in our area.

Having lost against Parkes Railway when Forbes travelled to Parkes a few weeks ago Forbes were going to pull out all the stops to ensure that was going to happen on their home ground.

A great win to Ian Hodges, Brian Asimus, Shane Bolam and Christian West as their rink score was 32-11. This was the biggest margin amongst all three games.

Still bringing home the win on their rink was Bruce Williams, Scott McKellar, Bert Bayley and Greg Gunn with a final score 22-19.

The closest game was played by Billy Cowell, Clint Hurford, Robert Dukes and Mitch Andrews team to get up by 1 point 19-18.

Forbes are sitting in a great place on the ladder for Pennants at the moment and will come down to their last game against Manildra at Manildra.

Manildra is definitely a strong team and Forbes Bushrangers will need to give it everything they’ve got to come away with a win on the day. Good Luck Bushrangers.

MAJOR COMPETITIONS

Our Major Pairs final was played on Saturday which saw Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley defending their title from last year as Major Pairs winners against Alfie Davies and Christian West.

Bound to be a close game and definitely one to watch the boys did not disappoint. 7-5 on 8 in favour of Hodgey and Bert they increased their lead by another 4 to lead 11-5 on 10. Alfie and Christian won the next 3 ends to close the gap trailing by 1 on 13 10-11.

Unfortunately, that’s when Alfie and Christian’s luck changed and Hodgey and Bert won the next 7 ends to win the game 22-10. Congratulations to Ian and Bert who have taken the gong for Major Pairs winners 2025.

Three Major Singles games were played over Friday and Saturday.

Kicking off the weekend of singles were Christian West vs Lyall Strudwick. Although the card was not available at time of print, Christian West won the game 28-5.

Mitchell Andrews played Russell Hodge. Mitch started out well gaining 10 points in the first 6 ends. 12-5 to Mitch on 9, Russ started his comeback gaining multiple point on the next two ends to trail by 3 9-12.

Mitch went up a gear to win 5 of the next 6 ends to reflect 20-13 on 17. Russ was able to pick up another 5 points but wasn’t enough for the win, Mitch winning the game 25-18.

Having had the bye in the first round Cherie Vincent played her first game in the competition against Mick Merritt. Mick showing great form over the last few weeks through singles and pairs this was a must watch game.

Mick on the board first with Cherie gaining points on the 3rd. 8-6 Micks way on 9, 8 all on 10. Neck and Neck for the next 5 ends to land 14 all on 15. This game was going down to the wire. 21-18 on 20 for Mick, Cherie picked up a 4 to skip to the lead 22-21. 23 all on 24, Cherie picked up 2 on the last to win the game 25-23.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday - Card draw winners last week had to work hard for their rewards with Angela Dent and Dale Scott scraping home 14-11 over Bill Scott and Peter Barnes in 18 ends. Angela and Dale led 5-0 before leading 11-5 after 12. Bill and Peter lifted but all to late, 6-3 on the way home.

Organiser Don Craft had to recount the day's taking when a game of triples was drawn as runners-up with Ross Williams, Noel Jolliffe and Paul Doust got the better of Peter ‘Sid’ Walker, Paul Hocking and John Kennedy 16-8 in 14 ends. Another with a bright start, 5-0 after three before 11-1 after nine. A four and a three on the run home a highlight for the losers.

Most games were closer than last week, except two with one notable going to Irene Riley and Laurie Crouch with a 38-7 win in 20 over Tim Everest and ‘don’t tell anyone’ in skip Peter Mackay. But they did register six end wins. Singles no good Mr Mac.

Slightly closer, Sid Morris and Alf Davies who brought his club championship form to Wednesday bowls got the better of Sue Smith and Don Craft winning 23-12 in 20 ends. It was only 9-8 after 12 before a couple of fives got the winners home.

Gail McKay made a welcome return in form leading for Kerry Dunstan winning 16-11 over Bill O’Connell and John Gorton in 18. No run-away win 5-4 after five then 11-7 after 11 to finish 5-4 coming home.

It has been proven Lesley Dunstan can carry weight when leading for Barry Shine to win 18-16 over Terry Molloy and Billy Cowell in 20. Lesley did it all. She and her wayward partner down 14-2 after 10 before the flood gates opened winning the run home 16-2. Player of the round as vote by Terry Molloy … Lesley Dunstan.

In the last Cheryl Hodges and Geoff West won 16-13 in 20 over Eddie Gould and Bob Grant who looked good at 4-0 after four but then trailed 9-4 after eight. Pretty even on the way home.

In-club winner, Gail McKay and John Gorton. Wednesday morning bowls for all, noms in by 9am for 9.30am start. Phone the club on 6852 1499 for a morning of social sport.

Thursday – 12 eager and keen players took to the greens for an afternoon of bowls.

Billy Cowell teamed up with Cherie Vincent to take on the Eugowra duo Lawrence Jackson and Bridget Simmonds. 5 all on 5, 10 all on 10 this was a close one. Cherie and Bill jumped to the lead on and the luck of gaining 2 5’s they won the game 33-20.

Max Vincent lead for Wayne Burton when they played Terry Molloy and Bobby Grant. Max and Wayne trailed by 1 on 10 8-9. Terry and Bobby won the next 3 ends to have a handy lead 15-8. With gaining another 8 points in the last 4 ends Terry and Bobby took the win 23-10.

Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips came up against Noel Hocking and Bruce (Posso) Jones. Noel and Posso just in front on 8 leading 7-6. Ange and Al picked up a 4 on 11th to jump to the front 11-8. Winning 3 of the last 4 ends Ange and Al sprinted to the finish line taking home the trophy 18-10.

Winning rink went to Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips. Losing rink went to Max Vincent and Wayne Burton.

Resting touchers were won by Billy Cowell, Bridget Simmonds and Lawrence Jackson.

Jackpot was not won so will increase next week.

SUNDAY SOCIAL BOWLS – A great turnout for Sunday morning bowls with 16 players having a roll and trying their luck at winning their game and the jackpot.

Pat O’Neill and Lyall Strudwick drew Tyler Murphy and Shayne Staines. Pat and Lyall stamped their position early, keeping their opponents to 7-2 at half time. Coming out guns blazing Pat and Lyall were not finished yet winning 6 on the next 8 ends to win overall 18-10.

Justin Scifleet teamed with Cliff Nelson to try their luck against Kelly Stringer and John Kennedy. 9-2 at oranges, Justin and Cliff were breathing easy. Refueling at half time Kelly and John were making their comeback tour and made the score board 13-11 in their favour on 13. Winning the last end wasn’t enough for Justin and Cliff going down 12-15 to Kelly and John.

Terry Molloy lead for Peter Tisdell when drawn against Peter Greenhalgh and Al Phillips. 11-5 on 8 to Peter and Al, Terry and Pete Tisdell needed to dig deep in their bag of tricks. Peter and Al gained a 5 which extended their lead to win the game 21-12.

A new bowler to our club Darryl Burley lead for Dale Scott when they drew Noel Hocking and Alan Hilder. 9-5 to Darryl and Dale at the break Noel and Alan had a challenge in front of them. 14-7 on 11, 16-10 on 14, Darryl and Dale had the finish line in sight to win overall 17-12.

Winning Rink – Rink 9, Pat O’Neill and Lyall Strudwick. Losing Rink – Rink 8, Terry Molloy and Peter Tisdell.

Jackpot Rink was rink 9 and was not won.

Chicken raffle winners were – Johny Woods, Lisa Madden, Justin Scifleet, Tyler Murphy, Noel Hocking, Al Phillips, John Kennedy & Digit.