What a day! Saturday saw Forbes Bowlie hosting 84 players for their one-day “Legends Invitational Bowls Day”.

The Legends, Clive Herbert, Lindsay Willding and Greg Parslow, were some of the greats that Forbes has had the pleasure to have as loyal members, legend bowlers and all-round great blokes that you would have the privilege to meet.

Visiting towns from as far north as Wallacia (south of Sydney) to Coolamon (near Wagga) and everywhere in between such as Yass, Condo, Dubbo City, Grenfell, Parkes, Caragabal, Orange and of course our local bowlers.

Three games of 15 ends, 2-bowl triples were played in one day for a shot at a $6000 prize pool.

Our prize pool comes from the generosity of our local business sponsorship, and we would like to thank our four major sponsors: Tooheys, Forbes Livestock, Forbes Associated Agents and Hutcheon & Pearce.

Our minor sponsors were Gunns MensLand, City to Country Roofing, C & D Flooring, Lachlan Crane Services, Jelbarts Tyrepower and Troy Clarke Painting.

Without these sponsors, days like this can’t happen so we really appreciate their continued support.

It was very close with some clear front runners at the end of Round 2 however with one round to go, things could change in a heartbeat and that’s just what it did.

We have never experienced a competition so close as we did Saturday. Caragabal, leading at the end of Round 2, however at the conclusion of round 3, Dubbo City was equal first with Caragabal and required the count back system.

Winners of the day and prize money winners:

1st Place – Tim and Barry Wilksonson and Dan Stanley – Dubbo City

2nd Place – Wade Death, Pat Jones and Barry Bradke – Caragabal

3rd Place – Blake Bradke, Mitchell and Scott Andrews – Grenfell/ Forbes

4th Place – Bruce Williams, Glen Kearney and Laurie Crouch – Forbes

5th Place – John Joyce, Warren Keep and Kerry Aston – Grenfell

6th Place – Tony Dukes, Robert (Pooch) Dukes and Sue White

Round winners included:

1. Tony Dicks, Pod Phillips and Gene Willding

2. Jason Dukes, Nathan Suttie and Geoff Brown

3. Dale Scott, Jeff Nicholson and Tim Everest

Wooden spoon winners: Ange Dwyer, John Gorton and Kerry Dunstan.

We were very lucky to have some of the close friends and family members of our three legends attend the day and speak to all the players regarding their love for the game and how grateful they were to see so many people at this event that is only in its second year of running.

Quotes from around the greens, “The greens are running true and its great to see”, “the food was amazing, and the atmosphere is great”, “this is my first year and everyone has been wonderful and we will definitely be returning”.

Comments like these are what make the dedicated volunteers and organisers hope to achieve at every carnival/ bowls day and it’s great to hear these to confirm the day was a huge success.