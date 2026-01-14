We again celebrated Robert ‘Pooch’ Dukes’ birthday on Boxing Day with the annual Pooch’s Classic bowls day sponsored by Peter Besgrove from City to Country Roofing. 42 bowlers took to the greens to participate in a great day.

Triples teams were drawn randomly to partake in two games of 10 ends with overall winners being determined by ends won across both games.

We had two teams that finished on winning 20 ends each and on a count back, Lara Shine, Kelly Stringer and Laurie Crouch were overall winners.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Our A & B Pairs are continuing to roll through and saw Kerry Dunstan and Bert Bayley victors in their 28-9 game against Jax Murphy and Lyall Strudwick. Played over 20 ends, Kerry and Bert led from the start and never looked back. 14-5 on 9, 19-7 on 15. Scoring multiples on the last 5 to add valuable points to their final score.

Major singles: With only two rounds to go our major singles are in full swing. Not only has the weather been unpredictable, so have some of the games with unexpected results.

Shane (Bozza) Bolam defeated Shayne (Shark) Staines 25-17 over 31 ends. Bozza progressed to the next round where he met Scott (Scooter) Andrews on a 38degree Sunday afternoon. Scooter took the win 25-14 over 23 ends.

Scott McKellar had a great win against Phil Hocking 25-11 played over 19ends. Scott progressed through to and will meet Scooter Andrews.

Luck was on Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus side when he won 27-5 against Clint Hurford. Spro will now play Pat O’Neill to finish off our 3rd round of the championships.

Four points was the difference in Mitch Andrews and Viv Russell's game. This marathon saw Viv leading 14-7 on 13 when Mitch started his comeback. 23-21 on 25 ends, Mitch won the last two ends to win the game 25-21.

Billy Cowell won by 1 point 25-24 against Robert ‘Pooch’ Dukes. Pooch led 9-0 on 5 when Billy found his groove and got runs on the board. 21 all on 26, 24 all going into the last end. Billy picked up 1 point to win the game.

Our quietest player Joe Nicholson defeated Lyall Strudwick 27-15 over 25ends. Joe started strong and never looked back. 21-15 on 23, Joe scored 6 on the next two ends to seal his win.

Kelly Stringer put her foot flat to the floor in her win against Ange Dwyer. 7 all on 8, Kelly picked up two 3’s and a 4 to secure her win 25-8.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday bowls: Rink 15 scooped the pool last Wednesday morning in very warm conditions which resulted in only 14 bowlers taking to the green.

Card draw winners from 15 were Bill O’Connell and Don Craft scoring a three on the last of 18 ends to win 15-14 over new boy on the green, Richard Green and his skip Barry Shine.

Richard and Barry started well, 7-1 after four but sat on seven for the next five ends to trail 7-8. 8-all on the next, 9-all on 12, 11-all on 14 before that winning last. Barry still left smiling with the in-house raffle win.

Ross Williams and Billy Cowell started 2026 on fire winning 20-8 in 18 over Noel Hocking and Scott McKellar. 11-5 after 11 and it never improved but Noel and Scott did win the last with a two.

Sue White answered the call to make up the numbers for a triples game but fell on the wrong side on the scoreline.

Her lead Wayne Wright and skip Phil Hocking had a shocker losing 15-4 in 12 ends playing Darryl Burley, Phil Bayley for skip Paul Doust. Wayne, Sue and Phil got a little excited with their four single scores but enjoyed cool of the clubhouse at the end of play slightly more.

Wednesday morning bowls for everyone, noms by 9am for a 9.30am kick off. Phone in on 6852 1499.

Thursday bowls: Due to extreme temperatures, Thursday afternoon bowls was moved to Wednesday night for twilight bowls.

Winning rink went Wayne Wright and Bobby Grant who were able to just scrap through with a 9-8 victory against Ange Dwyer and Tim Everest.

Tara Shaw, Hayden and John Kennedy had a great win over Tish Sweeny, Juss Scifleet and Jason Howell 9-3.

Jax Murphy and Jamie Dukes proved a dynamic duo in their 15-10 victory against Laurie Hocking and Steve Turner.

Jackpot winner was Hayden.

Sunday bowls: Much cooler weather saw 24 bowlers take to the greens.

Jax Murphy and Viv Russell were in sync in their 24-9 win against Trish Todd and Rod Butler.

Grub Reilly and Steve Turner won by 5 when they drew Joyce Gray and Geoff Brown. Overall score was 15-10 on 16.

10 all going into the last end however Laurie Hocking and John Kennedy scored 2 on the last in their victory win over Terry Murphy and Lyall Strudwick.

Darryl Burley and Sue White proved to good in their 16-10 win over Juss Scifleet and Posso Jones.

All the way from WA, Andrew Carnell and Tim Maver teamed up with Pooch Dukes and Billy Cowell in their battle. Tim and Billy won by 1 point 17-16.

John Cutler and Cherie Vincent were a well-oiled machine in their 15-12 win against Wayne Wright and Al Phillips.

Winning rink: Jax Murphy and Viv Russell. Losing Rink: Joyce Gray and Geoff Brown.

Resting touchers: Posso Jones, Billy Cowell, Sue White and Tim Maver.

Jackpot winner: Geoff Brown.

Chicken raffle winners: Dick Sharkey, Posso Jones, Spro, Jax Murphy, Andrew Carnell, Juss Scifleet, Pooch Dukes, Alfie Andrews, Tim Maver.