BOWLS

FORBES SPORTS AND REC CLUB

Our final championship, A & B Pairs has been played to complete our 2025 Club Championships.

No stranger to being in this position, Bert Bayley was in form when paired with our Super Sub, Kerry Dunstan, against Dale Scott and Shane (Bozza) Bolam.

This game was always going to be a good battle and that’s what it was. 5 all on 6, 10 all on 11. Both teams performed at their best and wanted the win. Dale and Bozza started to pull away on the 14th, 14-11. With the end in sight, they knew they had to keep ahead.

17-14 in front, Dale and Bozza won the last 5 ends, adding a 5 on one end to seal the deal 26-14.

BENTICK TROPHY

Taking to the greens for the first time in club competition games, this was a game well matched.

Wayne Wright (handicap 3) played Nathan Suttie (handicap 0) battled it out in a close game. Wayne having a handy lead of 5-2 on 6, Nathan was able to take the next 3 ends and take the lead 8-5.

12 all on 15, 14 all on 17, Nathan winning the following 3 ends to just nudge ahead 17-14. 19 all on 25, Wayne and Nathan were strapping in for a marathon game. 21 all on 28, Nathan needing 25 points to win, Wayne needing 28.

Nathan won the last 3 ends and won the game 26-25. Great effort from both players in their first comp game.

Tim Everst and Joyce Gray, again two new players to competition games played on Sunday following our early showers. Tim (handicap of 8) and Joyce (handicap of 2) pulled out some surprising bowls on the new green.

4 all on 6, 7 all on 10. Joyce who is one of our Sunday morning bowlers, played to her strengths of long and fast ends. Tim finding his groove on 12, forged ahead to 16-7 over the next 5 ends. Tim won the game 33-13.

A well-seasoned Bentick Trophy player Al Phillips (handicap of 12) drew Brian Asimus ‘Spro’”(handicap of 14). Both players have played under pressure for many years throughout their bowling years and it showed. 36 ends to round out the game.

Spro leading 11-6 on 12, 15-8 on 17. Al was certainly making Spro work for it. Onto the second card Al going into the 26th end trailing by 5, 15-20. Al won the next 3 to close the gap 19-20. Spro put his foot flat to the floor to win, final score 27-23.

PENNANTS

Forbes Bushranger Pennants is looking very strong this year. 34 bowlers have put their hands up to participate, which is more then we have had before. With 34 nominees, we were able to nominate in two grades this year, which is a credit to our players and to our club.

In anticipation for our Mid-West Region Pennants commencing this weekend, 14 February, Forbes Grade Fours and Forbes Grade Seven’s had a friendly trial amongst themselves in their nominated teams.

The start of the Pennants season for 2026 commences with Round 1 and Round 2 being played in one weekend.

Forbes Grade Fours’s will play host to Parkes Town on Saturday 14th then will travel to Grenfell on Sunday 15th to play against Grenfell.

Our Forbes Grade Seven’s will travel to Condobolin on Saturday 14th to try their luck and fortunately have the Bye on Sunday 15th.

Good luck to our 24 players across both Grades this weekend, let’s start strong and stamp our position in this competition as the one’s to beat.

Our aim this year is to have a team from both grades progress to state representing our club and our town.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Batlow visitor Allan Haynes left the ‘Bowlie’ a happy chappy on Wednesday morning after leading for Paul Doust as card draw winners 21-11 in 20 ends over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan.

They jumped like greyhounds to lead 10-0 after six then 21-5 after 16 before Bill and Kerry showed fight to win the run home 6-0.

Allan’s grandson Jordan (Haynes), strictly a social bowler, followed to be runner-up with Barry Shine drawing 15-all with the seasoned combination of Ron Thurlow and Peter Mackay. It was 9-2 to the ‘vets’ after eight before youth took control highlighted by a one on the last for the draw, a resting toucher to young Jordan.

Bob Grant and Dale Scott won 19-17 in 22 over Tim Everest and Lyall Strudwick, but only just after opening a 19-7 lead at the end of 18. The finish come just in time for Bob and Dale as Tim and Lyall won the last four ends 10-0.

Another visitor with success, Garry Riley from Bribie Island led for Geoff Williams winning 20-13 in 19(?) ends over Irene Riley and Peter Barnes. Another to start best, 9-0 after seven before it was 11-9 after 14. However, 9-1 in the run home told the full story.

Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch gave little to the ladies winning 20-12 in 18 over Gail McKay and Sue White leading 15-2 after nine before 16-10 after 15.

The last was triples where Steve Turner, Bill O’Connell and John Gorton won 19-5 in 14 over Darryl Burley, Wayne Wright and Noel Jolliffe who could only score on four ends. In-club winners, Geoff Williams and Sue White.

Thursday and Sunday bowls results will be included in next week's publication.