FORBES SPORTS AND REC CLUB

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Battling the blistering heat of Saturday morning, our Major Men's and Major Women's Singles final were played to crown our new 2026 Champions.

Robert (Bert) Bayley played Scott (Scooter) Andrews. Bert led from the get the go and knew he had to keep up his A game throughout the entire match. 10-4 on 8, Scooter dug deep.

Still in front 13-9 on 12, Bert just skipped a little ahead and sprinted over the finish line. Bert won the game 25-11.

Men's major singles finalists Bert Bayley and Scooter Andrews.

Kerry Roach and Cherie Vincent also braved the hot conditions to play in their final. It warmed up quickly and so did the game. Cherie was one behind on the 8th until Kerry gained a 3.

Kerry increased the lead 11-7 and won the next eight ends in a row to seal her score 25-7 and take the crown.

Ladies major singles finalists Cherie Vincent and Kerry Roach.

Bentick Trophy has kicked off with three games being played on Sunday morning. Bentick Trophy has been around for a very long time and is the only tournament that is handicapped.

It was a family affair across three rinks with mum, dad and son hoping to win all three of their games.

Brett Davenport with a handicap of 9, had to play Jax Murphy who was handicapped at 5. What seemed like a marathon game and was played over 24 ends Brett was victor 25-16 and progresses to the next round.

On the rink next door, Terry Murphy who was handicapped at 6, drew Sue White who was handicapped at 8. 32 ends this game was a great battle.

Not much between the scores throughout the whole game, Terry just pipped Sue at the post 25-23.

Kelly Stringer, handicapped at 8 had to play Al Hilder who is handicapped at 6. Keeping the game nice and friendly from the start with 1 point the difference on 5.

Kelly found her groove and put her foot flat to the floor. 27-12 the final score, Kelly moves through to round 2.

The last Championship Tournament to round out the 2025 year is the A & B Pairs. The final will see Kerry Dunstan and Bert Bayley play Dale Scott and Shane Bolam this Friday 6 February at 5pm.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – The soaring temperatures over the last week effected our numbers across our social days however 10 keen bowlers tried their luck.

The pairs game was played between Ron Thurlow and Dale Scott verse Billy Cowell and Paul Doust. Ron and Dale led from the start and stayed in the lead all the way. Final score, Ron and Dale, 20points over 12 for Billy and Paul.

Our triples games saw Steve Turner and Phil Bayley teaming up with Laurie Crouch to take on Wayne Wright, Kerry Roach and Peter Barnes. This was a one-sided card to Laurie’s team and finished off 24-9 on 16ends.

Winning rink went to Steve Turner, Phil Bayley and Laurie Crouch.

Thursday – No bowls were played due to 40-plus temperatures.

Sunday – The temperature dropped just slightly on Sunday morning when 18 players took to the greens.

Four points the difference when Noel Hocking, Laurie Crouch and John Kennedy won against Wayne Wright, Nathan Suttie and Bobby Grant. 10- 5, Noel, Laurie and John led at halftime. They refueled, cooled down and came out on a mission. Wayne, Nathan and Bobby were able to close the gap slightly but could not seal the win. 13-17.

Peter Mackay, Tim Everest and Dale Scott played Juss Scifleet, John Cutler and Steve Turner. Steve’s team started a little slower and remained scoreless up to the break.

Chasing 7 following half time, they scored two 5’s in a row and hit the lead. It was short lived as Dales team took the win 16-10.

Billy Cowell led Dale Maynard and Lyall Strudwick against Grub and Garry Reilly and Al Phillips as skip. Lyall was 5 in front on 6, Grub, Garry and Al pulled out all their tricks. Winning the last 4 ends and winning the card 12-10.

Resting touchers: Garry Reilly, Dale Scott. No recorded raspberries.

Winning rink: John Kennedy, Laurie Crouch and Noel Hocking.

Losing rink: Juss Scifleet, John Cutler and Steve Turner.

Jackpot winner: John Cutler.

Chicken raffle winners: Bozza Bolam, Cookie, Pooch, Maynard, Lyall Strudwick, Terry Murphy, Spro, Sue White and Tara Shaw.