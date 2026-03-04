PENNANTS: Going strong and keeping the dream of two teams from each grade through to sectional finals, our pennant players are giving it their all.

Our Fours travelled over to Parkes Railway this week and they say ‘a team is better on their home turf’ and Railway proved that.

Three weeks ago, our mighty Bushrangers defeated Parkes Railway 72-47 but the score board was flipped this week in Parkes. Overall score Parkes Railway 71- Forbes 52.

Clint Hurford, Bert Bayley, Robert (Pooch) Dukes and Mitch Andrews were our only team win from 3, coming out on top 23-12 against J Chew, R Griffiths, G Leonard and P Lewin.

D Johnson, P Barnard, B McNaughton and A Daley proved better on the day 25-17 against Viv Russell, Geoff Williams, Shane (Bozza) Bolam and Scott (Scooter) Andrews.

Our last team played by Pat O’Neill, Ian Hodges, Greg Gunn and Christian West who were defeated 12-34 by R Hill, A Thorne, D Miller and B Strudwick.

With one game to go against Grenfell here in Forbes, and a bye on the last round, our Grade 4’s are currently sitting on equal 20 points with Parkes Railway.

It was a different story on the Bushrangers home green when our Grade Sevens played Condobolin.

When Seven’s met Condobolin in the first round at Condobolin and our Bushrangers bought home the goods with the win 64-52. Hosting Condobolin on our turf, the Bushrangers carried their confidence into this round. Overall winners Forbes 68 – Condobolin 56.

The biggest margin game was played by Jason Howell, Shayne Staines, Dale Scott and Jeff Nicholson scoring 29 points against Frank Golya, Brian Tickle, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson scoring 8 points.

Tim Everest, Steve Turner, Kerry Roach and Dan Tisdell played cracking bowls that contributed to their 28-20 win over Rachael Bendall, Michael Leal, Steven Taylor and Trent Bendall.

John Cutler, Mick Merritt, Cherie Vincent and Lyall Strudwick gave it their all but were defeated 11-28 by Bill Logan, Al Stuckey, Laurie Thompson and Andrew Basnets.

Our Seven’s will have a well-earned break this weekend with the Bye before they go into their final round against Parkes Bowling and Sports Club (Parkes Town) on the 15th.

Currently our Grade Seven’s are sitting in first place in their section on 19 points with Condobolin following close on 11 points.

As mentioned above, The Forbes Bushrangers Grade Four will play hosts this Sunday to Grenfell Bowling Club. Come down and support our players to get them over the line with a win to increase their chances to sectional finals.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – Cherie Vincent was all smiles last Wednesday morning arriving with the ‘better half’ in husband Maxie for a game then winning the morning leading for inspirational skip Lyall Strudwick.

In 20 ends they finished the slightly warm morning with a 25-14 win over Bill Scott and Peter Mackay. Bill has been in outstanding form of late so the question was asked, ‘was it the skip's fault?’ Bill and Peter did lead, 7-1 after four, 11-6 at the end of 10 before the heat took over losing 3-19 on the run home.

Runners-up were that man Maxie V leading for Kerry Roach winning 22-20 in 18 over Cheryl Hodges and John Kennedy. After leading 18-5 at the end of nine they just held on with Cheryl and John throwing in a couple of fours to almost snatch a win.

Sue Smith and Noel Jolliffe (the Dragons did you proud Noel, they were robbed) winning 19-9 in 18 over Angela Dent, the hottest player on the morning (due to the heat) and her skip Paul Doust. Sue and Noel always in commend leading 14-7 after 11.

Tim Everest and Laurie Crouch had to finish best winning 22-16 in 22 over Bruce Jones and Dale Scott after it was 9-all after nine and 15-13 after 16 to Bruce and Dale before 9-1 to the winners in the run to the judge.

In the last, Phil Bayley and Jeff Nicholson showed no mercy winning 32-8 in 20 over Eddie Gould and Billy Cowell leading 11-3 after eight. In-club winners, Laurie Crouch and Paul Doust.

Thursday – 3 games of pairs for Thursday afternoon bowls this week.

Three points the difference of Rink 4 and our winning rink winners, Richard Green and Laurie Crouch when they played Tim Everest and Dale Scott. 7 all on 9 until Richard and Laurie just nudged ahead scoring 5 points in the next three ends against 1 point. Richard and Laurie got to double figures and didn’t look back. Overall score 17-14.

Bobby Grant leading for Phil Hocking just pipped Ange Dwyer and Al Hilder in their 19-12 win. Bobby and Phil lead straight from the starting blocks. Picking up two 4’s in the first 8 ends they were proving to gel well together. Ange and Al were able to add another 4 ends to their score but couldn’t close the gap.

The dynamic duo, husband and wife team of Max and Cherie Vincent were to good for Ron Thurlow and Wayne Burton. Score card showing 19-9 in favour of our Eugowrians, and keeping their opponents from getting to double figures.

Resting touchers: Max Vincent, Richard Green and Ange Dwyer. Ange also received a raspberry for wrong bias.

Bragging rights for the winning rink drawn went to Richard Green and Laurie Crouch.

Losing Rink went to Ange Dwyer and Al Hilder.

Jackpot winner: Bobby Grant

Sunday – 18 bowlers tried their luck on green 2 on Sunday morning due to limited rinks with hosting Pennants.

Nathan Suttie was on fire again this weekend with new bowler to Forbes Aaron Evans in their 21-8 win against Kelly Stringer and Alan Hilder. 1 point the difference at oranges to Nathan and Aaron and following the break they put the pedal flat to the floor to the finish line.

Our triples games was played between Dale Maynard, Dick Sharkey and Al Phillips verse Rod Butler, Juss Scifleet and Lyndy Bokeyar. Lyndy’s team had to refuel at halftime and bring their A Game, but Al’s team did not let them in. Al teams the victors of the game 16-8.

Trish Todd and Ross Williams proved to be a well-oiled machine when they played Noel Hocking and Terry Murphy. 8-5 to Trish and Ross on 8 and continued to take the next 3 ends to add to their score. Trish and Ross picked up a 4 on the last to seal the deal 17-9.

Daryl Burley led for John Kennedy when they drew Eddie Gould and Jax Murphy. Eddie and Jax were in a good position at the break leading 9-6 and that’s when Daryl and John started their comeback tour. Daryl and John won 6 of the last 8 ends and overall board 25-11.

Winning rink: Daryl Burley and John Kennedy. Losing Rink: Kelly Stringer and Al Hilder

Resting touchers: Terry Murphy and John Kennedy.

Jackpot winner: Dick Sharkey.

Chicken raffle winners: Mitch Jack, Jason Howell, Laurie Hocking, John Kennedy, Debbie Brown x 2, Matty Jack, Al Phillips.