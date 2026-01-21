It’s been very busy on the greens with Major singles, A & B Pairs and Minor singles all in full swing getting closer to the finals.

MAJOR SINGLES

We are down to the semi-finals for our Men's Major Singles Championship with only two weeks to go until we have our new 2026 Champion.

Scott Andrews and Scott McKellar had a great battle on the greens with Scott Andrews being the victor 26-12 and progressing to meet Joe Nicholson in the first semi-final.

Mitchell Andrews and Joe Nicholson went toe-to-toe in their 10-point difference game. Joe hit the lead on the 16th and never looked back winning the game 25-15.

Brian Asimus was defending his last year champion title against Pat O’Neill.

Playing injured, Pat endured a lot of pain from the 13th end but stayed in the game to win against the previous champ 25-22.

Shane Bolam and Geoff Williams had a very close game up to the 14th end.

Shane picked up a 5 and put his foot flat to the floor to win the game 27-16.

Tim Everest, first time playing Major Singles, put up a great fight against Bert Bayley in their 27-12 battle. 1 point separating them on the 13th, Bert won the next 7 ends and the game.

Joe Nicholson and Brett Davenport played a marathon game over 23 ends. 11 all on 14, Joe scored a 4 to jump to the lead. Keeping Brett to only scoring an additional 2 points, Joe came away with the win 25-13.

Bert Bayley providing his long game experience against Billy Cowell, Bert certainly had to work for every point. Billy leading all game until 18 all when Bert picked up 2 3’s to seal his win 25-18.

Prior to playing Billy Cowell, Bert Bayley won 27-20 against Christian West.

Christian and Bert are no strangers playing with and against each other but this time Bert came up with the wins.

MAJOR WOMENS SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sue White and Cherie Vincent battled it out in the Major Women's Singles this week. Cherie leading from the start until Sue found her groove and hit the lead on 12. Cherie answered every bowl and won the game 25-16.

MINOR WOMENS SINGLES

Sue Smith playing her first singles championship against Kerry Roach certainly gave her all. 14 all on 20 ends, Kerry was able to just skip ahead with a winning score 26-16..

SOCIAL BOWLS

Just a reminder to all for social bowls and events coming up, we are holding Australia Day bowls. Names in by 9am for a 9.30am start. $15 to play includes a sausage sizzle for lunch.

The annual Donny Schatz day has been set for 14 March, further information is available to the club. A great day out with all proceeds being donated to CanAssist.

Wednesday – Three games of pairs and one of triples last week with two relatively close while the other two were slightly one sided.

The card draw came from the triples game where Geoff Williams called the right shots on a warm and windy morning for the two John’s, Kennedy and ‘Slippery’ Ward, winning 15-12 in 14 ends over Phil Bayley, Wayne Wright for skip Noel Jolliffe.

It was 3-all after five, 7-all at the end of eight for the Jolliffe trio to lead 12-8 after 11 but they ran out of gas losing the last three ends 7-0 much to the delight of super skip Williams.

The runners-up game wasn’t quite as close with Barry Shine and Laurie Crouch winning 22-10 over Peter ‘Sid’ Walker and Alf Davies who won nine of the 20 ends played.

However, it’s the score that counts with Barry and Laurie leading 13-2 scoring a four on end five follows by a six on end six before the run home was shared with Laurie’s drives a feature.

Billy Cowell and Dale Scott shared their game 15-all in 20 ends with Peter Barnes and Kerry Dunstan. Peter and Kerry lead 4-1 after four then 4-all after four, 6-all after nine with Billy and Dale looking good at 15-9 after 17 but they lost the last three 6-0 to share the points.

In the last Don Craft and Lyall Strudwick only raised sweat due to the weather conditions winning 28-4 also in 20 over Bill O’Connell and Paul Doust.

It took Bill and Paul eight ends to get first points on the card and to their credit they win the last with a single and one of the four singles scored. It was a double for John Kennedy winning the in-house raffle.

Thursday – Numbers were a little low this week for social bowls however 8 players braved the warm afternoon in the sun.

Dale Maynard and Viv Russell proved to be a well oiled machine against Wayne Wright and Scott McKellar.

The card was one sided with Dale and Viv winning 8 of the first 12 ends. Wayne and Scotty scored a 4 on the 13th but couldn’t close the gap enough. Dale and Viv’s overall score 20-17.

Ange Dwyer teamed up with Christian West to take on Wayne Burton and Steve Turner. Luck was not on Ange and Westy’s side remaining scoreless until the 6th. Picking up 2 3’s, and a 2 in the last ends concreted Wayne and Steves win 20-6.

Jackpot winner – Wayne Burton

Resting toucher – Christian West. Raspberry was awarded to Wayne Wright.

Sunday – the cooler start to the morning saw 30 bowlers take to the greens for Sunday social bowls.

Juss Scifleet and Clint Hurford were just unlucky against Phil Hocking and Lyall Strudwick. Juss and Clint hit the lead early until the score was levelled at the break. The card was one sided in the second half with the 12-8 win going to Phil and Lyall.

Wayne Wright received his second raspberry for the week when he and Steve Turner drew Joyce Gray and Scott McKellar. 1 point the difference at oranges to Wayne and Steve and they held onto their lead to the finish 18-11.

Dale Maynard and Jax Murphy were victors on rink 18 against Dick Sharkey and John Kennedy. 6-5 on 8, Dale and Jax picked up a 3 to push their lead out further. Dick and John were not giving up and trailed by 1 on the second last. Dale and Jax picked up a 1 to win the game 13-11.

Kelly Stringer and Al Phillips were on fire against Peter Mackay and John Cutler. 14-4 at half time. Following the break they kept their foot on the accelerator and crossed the finish line 24-9.

Our triples game was a close one for Peter Greenhalgh, Terry Murphy and Tim Everest teaming up against Daryl Burley, Nathan Suttie and Dale Scott. Dales team ahead by 2 at the break until Tims team picked up a 5 to change the leaders on the board. Tims team won the game 16-13.

Ange Dwyer and Sue White made Billy Cowell and Al Hilder work hard for runs on the board. 5’s and 4’s for both teams early Sue and Ange infront 11-8 on 8. Billy and Al won the next 4 ends to take back the lead and won the game 18-15.

Tara Shaw and Mick Merritt battled it out against Bobby Grant and Viv Russell. Bobby and Viv led to the break until Tara and Mick refuelled and came back on a mission.

Trailing 10-14 on 13, Tara and Mick scored a 4 on the second last which was answered by Bobby and Viv on the last with a 4 as well and overall winners of the game 18-15.

Winning rink: 16 – Bobby Grant and Viv Russell. Losing rink: Daryl Burley, Nathan Suttie and Dale Scott.

Resting touchers: Phil Hocking and John Cutler. Raspberry: Wayne Wright.

Jackpot winner: Peter Greenhalgh.

Chicken raffle winners: Brian Clarke, John Simmons, Dale Scott x 2, Sue White, Jax Murphy, Al Phillips, Pat O’Neill and Duncan Williams.