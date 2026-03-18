BOWLS

DONNY SCHATZ MEMORIAL DAY: The Annual Donny Schatz Memorial Day was held on Saturday which saw the greens full of colour, lots of interesting costumes and a great atmosphere from start to finish.

There were 20 teams competing for 2026 title with all proceeds being donated to CanAssist Forbes.

There is a great deal of planning that goes into this day a special mention has to be made to all of the sponsors who supplied gifts to raffle or donations, the CanAssist Forbes Team who are always there to help out, cook the barbecue and support our local community, the Schatz family for all of their work throughout the year to ensure the day runs smoothly and to Grant Roberts, Grant supplies all of the food every year and is a valuable friend to the Schatz Family.

The winners of the 2026 title went to Rod Butler, Dale Maynard and Bradley Sharkey.

Runners up: James Johansson, John Markwort and Malcolm Radburn.

The wooden spooners: Dale Scott, Tim Everst and Jason Howell.

Club winners: Colby Johansson, Rod Butler and Sharon Sharkey.

Raffle winners: Brad Roberts (Esky), Grub Reilly (wheel alignment), Jeff Nicholson (wine), Regan Acret (coffee machine).

There was a best dressed on the day winner that went to ‘Murphett’ aka, Terry Murphy.

PENNANTS: Sunday saw the last round of the sectional games which our Sevens travelled to Parks Bowling and Sports Club to take on the Parkes Pirates.

Unfortunately we were unable to bring home the overall win but the players gave it everything they had and tried their best.

What does this mean for the Sevens? Unfortunately Condobolin, Parkes Bowling & Sports Club and the Mighty Bushrangers all finished tied on 20 points however with the for and against points, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club finished on the top of this section and will go through to the finals.

Our Grade Fours had the bye this weekend and it all came down to Grenfell Bowling Club and Parkes Railway scores to determine the Bushrangers position.

Parkes Railway won against Grenfell Bowlie and the ladder showed the Mighty Bushrangers and Parkes Railway tied on 30 points. Like the Sevens, it came down to for and against points. All we can say is congratulations to our fours: they finished on top of our section and will be going through to the finals in May.

What started with the Match Committee President, Robert (Pooch) Dukes dream of two grades through to finals, was not that far off. We have one grade going through and that is a great achievement by all players representing the mighty Bushrangers!

CLUB COMPETITIONS

MAJOR PAIRS – Still under way working through the draw, Laurie Crouch and Glen Kearney drew Joe Nicholson and Jeff Nicholson as their next opponents.

The Nicho’s led 13-5 on 10 and looked like they were bowling with ease until Laurie and Glen started to come back. With only 8 ends to go and Laurie and Glen winning 6 of those ends, they couldn’t quite catch the Nicho’s who won 17-15.

BENTICK TROPHY – Terry Murphy (handicapped at 6) came up against Phil Hocking (handicapped at 8) in the 3rd round.

It was pretty close throughout the game until the 14th end. Terry trailing 11-17 on the 14th, Phil put hit foot flat to the floor and full steam ahead. Phil won the last 5 ends picking up multiple 3’s and winning the game 28-11.

SOCIAL BOWLS

WEDNESDAY BOWLS – Noel Jolliffe looking dapper dressed in his Dragons t-shirt was all smiles as he skipped for Sue Smith to be card draw winners last week with a 27-12 win over Bill Scott and John Gorton in 18 ends. Big part of the win, a 14-0 lead after six.

Runner-up Cherie Vincent and Phil Hocking 24-11 in 18 over Irene Riley and Dale Scott just in front 11-8 at half time.

It was closer for Eddie Gould, leading and player of the morning for skip Laurie Crouch winning 24-23 in 20 over Phil Bayley, equally as impressive leading for Barry Shine. It looked good for Phil and Barry leading 17-6 after 10 before Eddie and Laurie kept eating away at the lead to win the last with a two and overall victory.

Bruce Jones and Paul Doust combined well to win 25-8, also in 20, over Darryl Burley and Lyall Strudwick. The winners were down 1-4 after five before winning the next six ends to lead 14-4. To dominate they won the last with a five.

Another one-sided game had Ron Thurlow and Billy Cowell winning 21-8 in 18 over Jeff West and Peter Barnes due to a blistering finish after it was 6-all after nine with Jeff and Peter only winning one more end in the run home.

In the last Wayne Wright showed what a holiday can do for you playing his best for some time to lead for Peter Mackay winning 26-14 in 20 over Ross Williams and John Kennedy. They started strong to lead 12-4 after 10 then continued that from to the finish. In-club winners Billy Cowell and Ross Williams.

THURSDAY - a smaller number on Thursday afternoon but it did not stop 12 keen bowlers taking to the greens.

Tim Everest and Dale Scott drew Wayne Wright and Phil Hocking. 6 all at the half way mark, Wayne and Phil were stuck on unlucky 6 for 6 ends whilst Tim and Dale edged infront. Down 9-13 on the 18th, Wayne and Phil dug deep and gained 4 points on the next two ends to level the scorecard 13 all.

Dale Maynard and Al Hilder had a lucky win by 3 in their 16-13 win over Richard Green and Glen Kearney. 9 all on 12, 13 all on 16, Maynard and Hilder took the last two ends and the game.

“Read em and weep” was mentioned this week which means Viv Russell, who was partnered with Bobby Grant won their game against Tara Shaw and Scott Andrews. Bobby and Viv sprinted from the starting boxes and never looked back, three lots of 4’s and multiple 3’s contributed to their 31-14 win.

Winning Rink: Bobby Grant and Viv Russell. Losing Rink: Richard Green and Glen Kearney.

Jackpot Winner: Phil Hocking.

SUNDAY – With players having a big day on Saturday for charity and our Pennants players away, that did not stop the sledging between eight players for Sunday bowls.

Al Hilder and Peter Mackay had a 15-9 win over Wayne Wright and Peter Greenhalgh.

Dick Sharkey and John Kennedy had a great win, 20-9 over Juss Scifleet and Al Phillips.