There been a lot of hype across our greens over the past week for Pennants, Major Pairs, Bentick Trophy and social bowls all happening. It's great to see.

PENNANTS – Our Sevens were our only mighty Bushrangers taking to the greens last week due to the Fours having the bye.

After the rain on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the greens were going to test each and every player's adaptability. Nevertheless, the show must go on.

Bowls was the winner of the day, the Bushrangers played some outstanding bowls but Parkes Pirates were just too good. Overall score over 63 ends, Parkes 66, Forbes 42.

Jason Howell, Shayne Staines, Dale Scott and Brett Davenport were stuck on the dreaded number 7 for 9 ends whilst T Allen, A Kirwan, C Mudie and S Allen forged ahead to 29.

Tim Everest, Sue White, Kerry Roach and Dan Tisdell were able to get to double figures but were unlucky against M Valentine, I Simpson, J Simpson and G Dixon’s 4’s and 5’s. Card score Forbes 14, Parkes 25.

Our winning rink was played by John Cutler, Mick Merritt, Billy Cowell and Lyall Strudwick in a one-sided card against N Hancock, M Glasheen, M Miller and B Hampton. Forbes 21-Parkes 12 on the final bell.

This week our Sevens will play hosts again, hosting Condobolin. We had a great win 64-52 against Condo on their turf, let’s see if the luck will grace us on our turf. Start time 11am.

Grade Fours will travel to Parkes to play Parkes Railway. The last time the Fours played the Railway, they had a 72-47 win, let’s hope they continue on their winning streak.

Be sure to come down and support your local team, enjoy the atmosphere and witness some great bowls.

MAJOR PAIRS – One of our Major Pairs game that was played this week was between Tim Everest and Dale Scott verse Brett Davenport and Scott (Scooter) Andrews. Time and Dale led from the start and had an 11 point lead on 12. Brett Scooter won the last 5 ends adding much needed points to their score but couldn’t close the gap. Tim and Dale winners 22-17.

The other major pairs game was played by Clint Hurford leading for Scott McKellar against Shayne (Shark) Staines leading for Shane (Bozza) Bolam.

7-5 in favour of Clint and Scott on 7, Shark and Bozza won the next 2 adding 5 points to their scoreboard to be just in front. Clint and Scott picked up a 4 next to reclaim the lead position. Shark and Bozza were just to good on the day taking the victory 26-15.

BENTICK TROPHY – Brian (Spro) Asimus showed his skills and experience in his 35-14 win over Dale Maynard. Spro on a 14, Maynard on a 4, Spro had to get to 35 to win but Maynard made him work for it.

A marathon game was played between Dale Scott (handicap of 10) and Phil Hocking (handicap of 8). Dale led 10-6 on 11, 13-9 on 15, Phil started his comeback tour. 18 all on 24, Phil just skipping ahead and floored it. Phil won the game 26-23.

Another close handicapped game was John Cutler (handicap of 10) against Viv Russell (handicap of 12), Played over 33 ends, both players were giving it their all. Viv 17-9 on 19, John Cutler dug deep. He started climbing back 1 end at a time to trail by 1 on the 29th. Viv won 2 of the last 3 ends and the game 27-23.

Both players in the game have been experiencing major back issues over the last few weeks but that hasn’t stopped their performance on the green. Pat O’Neill (handicap of 10) played Jason Howell (handicap of 8). Pat had first runs on the board until Jason found his groove and took off. 14-10 to Jason on 16, this could go either way, Jason won 8 of the last 10 ends and the game 25-16.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – Noel Jolliffe was smiling last Wednesday morning and will be more so if his beloved Dragons can give the high flying Bulldogs a fight in their NRL Las Vegas clash this weekend.

Skip for a casual talent in Ross Williams they scraped home 19-15 in 20 ends playing Richard Green and Sue White who fought to the end after it was 19-10 before the last three ends.

Runners-up were Steve Turner and Dale Scott winning 25-13 in 22 over Sue Smith and Laurie Crouch. It was 5-all at the end of six and 12-10 after 14 before Steve and Dale dominated home 13-3.

A photo finish between Ron Thurlow and John Gorton in 18 ends playing Kevin McGuire and Peter Mackay finishing at 17-all. Kevin and Peter must have been thinking, another win, but they didn’t count on the four on the last by Ron and John for the tie.

They did it the previous week and again last Wednesday where an inform Bill Scott led for Kerry Dunstan winning 23-11 in 20 over Phil Bayley and John Kennedy. Bill and Kerry won the first and were never headed leading 11-3 after nine then 17-9 at the end of 16.

Darren Burley and another inform, skip Peter Barnes, won 32-8 in 20 handing out a lesson to Bill O’Connell and Cherie Vincent leading 18-0 after 11.

In the last Cheryl Hodges and Paul Doust were also comfortable winners late, 28-16 in 19(?) over Bruce Jones and Billy Cowell. They trailed 9-10 after nine but a four had them in front, a lead they never gave up winning the last three ends 10-0 with a five on the 18th a highlight. In-club winners Jeff Nicholson and Noel Jolliffe.

Thursday – A little quieter for an afternoon on the greens with only 12 keen players.

There was no “read em and weep’ coming from Viv Russell this week when he played with Jean Ellis against Tim Everest and Wayne Burton. Tim and Wayne had 1 thing in mind, get in front and stay in front and that’s what they did. 19-12 to Tim and Wayne.

Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips were a dynamic duo against Dale Maynard and Bobby Grant. 3;s and 4’s were being scored all over rink 2 which certainly contributed to Ange and Al’s 28-19 win.

Phil Hocking and Glen Kearney were victors, 22-16 over Rod Ellis and Dale Scott. Coming from behind, Phil and Glen trailed 3-10 on 8, 5-10 on 9 until they picked up a 5 to level the playing field. Phil and Glen scored 8 points including a 6 in the last two ends.

Jackpot Winner: Jason Ellis.

Resting touchers: Bobby Grant, Al Phillips, Maynard, Dale Scott. The only raspberry went to Glen Kearney for the second week running.

SUNDAY SOCIAL BOWLS – there were no Sunday bowls due to Pennants.