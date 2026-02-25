Defending champions Battapi have claimed cricket's minor premiership with a win in the final round of the Forbes District Cricket Association competition.

The local league of FDCA was in action over the past two weekends with a split round for round fourteen, with games played on both Saturday 14 February and Saturday 21 February.

The final regular season games played on these days, teams all pushing for all important points to stake their finals positions.

Forbes Battapi have positioned themselves to defend their title as minor premiers of FDCA season 2025/26.

Condobolin Boomerangs and Vandenberg Warriors bow out as the finals series now begins.

A GRADE

Kiacatoo defeat Condobolin Boomerangs

Boomerangs batted first and made 133 before their final wicket fell in the 27th over.

Top scores went to A. Milne 41, H. Cartwright 34* and B. Grimmond 14.

Kiacatoo's S Patel led his side's bowling figures taking 4/28 off six overs; M. Quin took 3/19 (4.0) and Z. Grimmond 1/10 (4.0).

Kiacatoo then headed to the centre to chase down the runs in 26 overs - with just one wicket to spare.

Top score was another 41, by Cr. Venables, F. Ross made 34 and S. Dargan added 29 to the total.

Cambridge Cats defeat Parkes Raptors, bowling them all out for 57 in 24 overs.

J. Paton with 8 led the scoring, M. Hutchings and B. Kata added 6 each.

For the Cats, Z. Bayliss took a blistering 4/7 off 3.1 overs; G. Doyle took 2/6 (6.0) and Z. Guy 2/25 (6.0).

They then headed to the centre to chase down the required runs in eight overs with six wickets in hand.

Z. Bayliss also led the batting efforts making 29 not out, H. Hawke made 17 and Z. Guy 5.

For Raptors, B. Parker took a very tidy 4/41 off five overs.

Part two of the round was played Saturday, 21 February and Forbes Battapi defeated Parkes Raptors.

Battapi set a total of 4/157 off their 30 overs, led by C. Mitton 77 not out, with B. Seyffer 36 and J. Cole 28.

Raptors' A. McDonald took 2/22 off six overs, B. Parker 1/22 (6.0) and R. Dunn 1/49 (6.0).

In reply, the Battapi bundled Parkes Raptors out for 71 in 20.1 overs.

Leading the scoring was R. Dunn 22, A. McDonald 12 and B. Parker 7.

Bowlers O. Patterson (3/6 off 5 overs) and B. Seyffer (3/10 off 4.1 overs) were on fire for the Battapi and B. Howarth 2/20 off 5.

In the weekend's B Grade fixtures, Bowlie Tigers defeated Vandenberg Warriors.

Vandenberg Warriors were 6/117 at the end of their 30 overs, with a valiant 56 not out by J. Ellison and 32 by J Little.

But for the Tigers, M. Simmonds took a very tight 2/8 (6.0), J. Skinner 2/34 (6.0) and M. Stirling 1/27 (6.0).

The Tigers then took 21 overs to hit 120 with three wickets in hand.

M. Simmonds backed up his bowling efforts with 47 with the bat, J. Skinner was 24* and A. Cole added 11.

R. Goodsell also had excellent bowling figures of 2/16 (4.0), T. McNamara took 1/3 off a very tight 3 overs, and M. Little 1/14 (2.0).

The match between Trundle Ducks and VCR Globe Hotel was declared a draw after the match was abandoned (washout).

The Ducks had set a total 4/160 off their 30 overs, led by T. Umbers with 80 not out, backed up by B. Coburn 49 and J. Moss 20.

VCR Globe Hotel was 8/62 off 21 overs with P. Webb 24 not out.