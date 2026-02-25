Local athletes have brought a swag of medals home from the region's Little Athletics championships, with 13 Forbes Little Athletics members qualifying for State.

Twenty-five athletes from the club, from the under 8s to the under 16s, braved 40-plus heat at the Region 3 championships in Dubbo on 31 January and 1 February.

In a field of more than 700 competitors from 22 centres, Forbes brought home a total of 30 individual medals: nine gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze.

Of 22 eligible athletes Forbes had 13 secure a spot at the NSW State Championships to be held later in March over 21 events, with potential for that to grow once all regionals have held their events and the final spots are decided.

Under 8s competitors are too young to qualify for State, but young local stars Vincent McKellar, Noah Brunt and Remi King had a great experience and successful weekend.

Amongst the stand-out performances, Remi King broke two regional records in the under 8’s track events.

Remi shaved .18 seconds off the 100m record to set a new standard of 15.94, then backed up to also break the 200m record with a time of 34.83 - previously 34.89 seconds.

Congratulations to the junior boys relay team of Mac, Toby, Matthew and Thomas who brought home a bronze in a very competitive race.

Medal results as follows:

Gold

Remi King - U8’s 100m and 200m

Matilda West - U9’s shot put and discus

Ella McConnell - U10’s 70m and 100m

Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s 100m

Ethan Ravell - U11’s Shot Put

Charlie Wallder - U15’s 800m

Silver

Remi King - U8’s 60m hurdles

Mac Parry - U9’s 70m

Toby Patton - U10’s 400m

Madison West - U11’s shot put

Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s 200m

Thomas Leslie - U11’s 200m and 400m

Ava Marr - U12’s 1500m race walk

Manny Little - U16’s 200m, high jump and triple jump

Jackson Beaudin - U16’s 400m, 3000m and javelin

Bronze

Remi King - U8’s long jump

Noah Brunt - U8’s discus

Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s high jump

Matthew Brunt - U11’s discus

Thomas Leslie - U11’s 100m

Alani Brunt - U14’s 1500m and 3000m

Charlie Wallder - U15’s 1500m

Manny Little - U16’s 100m and long jump

Jackson Beaudin - 16’s 800m and 1500m

Junior Boys Relay - Mac Parry, Toby Patton, Matthew Brunt and Thomas Leslie.

2026 Forbes Little Athletics State Representatives are Mac Parry, Matilda West, Ella McConnell, Toby Patton, Thomas Leslie, Ethan Ravell, Holly Buckenhofer, Madison West, Ava Marr, Charlie Wallder, Manny Little, Jackson Beaudin, and Max Ridge.

Forbes' 2025/2026 regional team was:

U8’s: Vincent McKellar, Noah Brunt, Remi King

U9’s: Mac Parry, Claire Buckenhofer, Matilda West

U10’s: Ella McConnell, Toby Patton, Cooper Marr, Declan Tandy

U11’s: Matthew Brunt, Patrick Bloomfield, Thomas Leslie, Ethan Ravell, Holly Buckenhofer, Madison West

U12’s: Samson Tandy, Zola King, Ava Marr

U13’s: Abigail Bloomfield

U14’s: Anderson McMahon, Alani Brunt

U15’s: Charlie Wallder

U16’s: Manny Little, Jackson Beaudin

Forbes Little Athletics extends a big thank you to all the family members who supported the athletes in getting them there, to the coaches, volunteers and officials for the running of the event and all the Forbes athletes for bringing their best, both on and off the track.