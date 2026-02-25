PHOTO
Local athletes have brought a swag of medals home from the region's Little Athletics championships, with 13 Forbes Little Athletics members qualifying for State.
Twenty-five athletes from the club, from the under 8s to the under 16s, braved 40-plus heat at the Region 3 championships in Dubbo on 31 January and 1 February.
In a field of more than 700 competitors from 22 centres, Forbes brought home a total of 30 individual medals: nine gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze.
Of 22 eligible athletes Forbes had 13 secure a spot at the NSW State Championships to be held later in March over 21 events, with potential for that to grow once all regionals have held their events and the final spots are decided.
Under 8s competitors are too young to qualify for State, but young local stars Vincent McKellar, Noah Brunt and Remi King had a great experience and successful weekend.
Amongst the stand-out performances, Remi King broke two regional records in the under 8’s track events.
Remi shaved .18 seconds off the 100m record to set a new standard of 15.94, then backed up to also break the 200m record with a time of 34.83 - previously 34.89 seconds.
Congratulations to the junior boys relay team of Mac, Toby, Matthew and Thomas who brought home a bronze in a very competitive race.
Medal results as follows:
Gold
Remi King - U8’s 100m and 200m
Matilda West - U9’s shot put and discus
Ella McConnell - U10’s 70m and 100m
Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s 100m
Ethan Ravell - U11’s Shot Put
Charlie Wallder - U15’s 800m
Silver
Remi King - U8’s 60m hurdles
Mac Parry - U9’s 70m
Toby Patton - U10’s 400m
Madison West - U11’s shot put
Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s 200m
Thomas Leslie - U11’s 200m and 400m
Ava Marr - U12’s 1500m race walk
Manny Little - U16’s 200m, high jump and triple jump
Jackson Beaudin - U16’s 400m, 3000m and javelin
Bronze
Remi King - U8’s long jump
Noah Brunt - U8’s discus
Holly Buckenhofer - U11’s high jump
Matthew Brunt - U11’s discus
Thomas Leslie - U11’s 100m
Alani Brunt - U14’s 1500m and 3000m
Charlie Wallder - U15’s 1500m
Manny Little - U16’s 100m and long jump
Jackson Beaudin - 16’s 800m and 1500m
Junior Boys Relay - Mac Parry, Toby Patton, Matthew Brunt and Thomas Leslie.
2026 Forbes Little Athletics State Representatives are Mac Parry, Matilda West, Ella McConnell, Toby Patton, Thomas Leslie, Ethan Ravell, Holly Buckenhofer, Madison West, Ava Marr, Charlie Wallder, Manny Little, Jackson Beaudin, and Max Ridge.
Forbes' 2025/2026 regional team was:
U8’s: Vincent McKellar, Noah Brunt, Remi King
U9’s: Mac Parry, Claire Buckenhofer, Matilda West
U10’s: Ella McConnell, Toby Patton, Cooper Marr, Declan Tandy
U11’s: Matthew Brunt, Patrick Bloomfield, Thomas Leslie, Ethan Ravell, Holly Buckenhofer, Madison West
U12’s: Samson Tandy, Zola King, Ava Marr
U13’s: Abigail Bloomfield
U14’s: Anderson McMahon, Alani Brunt
U15’s: Charlie Wallder
U16’s: Manny Little, Jackson Beaudin
Forbes Little Athletics extends a big thank you to all the family members who supported the athletes in getting them there, to the coaches, volunteers and officials for the running of the event and all the Forbes athletes for bringing their best, both on and off the track.