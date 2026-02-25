Parkes’ own Harry Yelland was one not to be missed on the cricket pitch on the weekend, smashing an unbeatable 145 runs from 145 balls to steer the under 16s Lachlan Representative side to a commanding victory over Orange in Condobolin.

Opening the batting and facing the very first delivery of the innings, Yelland carried his bat through the full 50 overs.

His innings formed Lachlan’s total of 8/283 (50 overs), setting the tone in the side’s final match of the season.

Orange was unable to match the target, bowled out for 193 in 39.2 overs.

Yelland’s performance was backed by a strong all-round team effort.

Parkes’ Eamon Moody contributed a valuable 28 runs, while Yelland and Eli Herrernan of Condobolin claimed two wickets each.

Yelland also bowled an impressive maiden over to cap off his standout match.

While the under 16s' campaign has finished on a high note, the under 14s Lachlan side are still batting and bowling their way through the competition having booked their place in the grand final with a determined semi-final win over Dubbo.

After finishing the regular season in third, Lachlan travelled to Dubbo for the knockout match.

Batting first they posted 165 runs from 47.2 overs, with Alfie Rosser (Parkes) top scoring with 40 and Timmy Longhurst (Parkes) adding 33.

Defending their total, Lachlan’s bowlers rose to the occasion.

Longhurst led the charge with 3/30 from nine overs while Condobolin’s Quade Peterson delivered 3/22 from eight overs.

Fielding was also crucial with catches taken by Ned Glasson (Forbes), Logan Crammond (Condobolin), Sam Yelland (Parkes) and Rory Rue (Cowra).

Glasson, Yelland and Rosser were also all involved in run-outs as Lachlan dismissed Dubbo for 135 in 46.3 overs to secure their grand final position.

The under 14s will now face Bathurst this Sunday, 1 March, with the grand final set to be played at the Bathurst Showground.

The Lachlan under 14s grand final team remains unchanged from the semi-final victory: Max Taylor (West Wyalong), Charlie Rix (Parkes), Logan Crammond (Condobolin), Harvey McFadyen (Condobolin), Tim Longhurst (Parkes), Quade Peterson (Condobolin), Alfie Rosser (Parkes), Sam Yelland (Parkes), Ned Glasson (Forbes), Rory Rue (Cowra), Levi Daure (Condobolin) and Leo Dwyer (Forbes).