Round 5 saw 10 teams go head-to-head across the shires.

With a few derby bragging rights on the line, victories were awarded to Forbes Battapi, Condobolin Boomerangs, Cambridge Cats, Vandenberg Warriors and Parkes Raptors.

Matches featured more great efforts on display from players around the district.

Forbes Battapi defeated Forbes Inn Magpies.

Magpies took up the bat first, H Hodge top scoring with 34 not out as they made 73 before they were all out in 21.6 overs.

E. Bernardi added 13 and J. Morrison 7 to the total.

D. Sweeney was merciless bowling for the Battapi, claiming 4/19 off five.

B. Howarth claimed 2/10 (off 4.0) and O. Patterson 2/23 (off 6.0).

Battapi headed to the centre and chased down the total in 14 overs with the loss of just three wickets.

J. Cole topped the scoring with 34 not out, and C. Mitton was not out on 21 when they reached the required runs.

J. Smith produced a very tidy bowling spell of 2/10 off four overs for the Magpies, and T. Hurford took 1/24 (off 4.0).

Condobolin Boomerangs defeated Kiacatoo.

Kiacatoo smashed 155 before Condobolin toppled the last of their wickets at 25.5 overs.

G. Smith led the way with the bat making 56, A. Brassnet 22 and S. Patel 22.

M. Atkinson was the danger man for the bowling side taking 5/31 off six overs.

T. Atkinson took 2/27 (off 6.0) and A. Milne 1/30 (5.0).

The total was the biggest set by a batting team in the competition this week, but the Boomerangs proceeded to chase it down and secure the win 6/157 in 24.2 overs.

J. Jones was 51 leading the chase, M. Atkinson and A. Milne made 31 each.

G. Johnson had the tidy bowling figures of 2/18 (6.0), G. Smith 2/30 (6.0) and S. Patel 1/24 (4.0).

Cambridge Cats also chased down the total set by Trundle Ducks CC.

J Moss made 39 and B Coburn 36 as Trundle batted 135 before they were all out for 28.5.

J. Liesegang was still standing 21 not out.

M. Wright claimed 3/20 off six overs to do the damage, G. Doyle 2/18 (5.5) and S. Bateson 2/16 (4.0).

The Cats lost just four wickets in the chase, which took them 26.4 overs.

M. Wright made 30, well supported by a 29 from H. Hawke and 23 from T. Bateson.

Wicket takers for Trundle were H. Jones 1/24 (6.0), L. Watt 1/32 (6.0) and J. Moss 1/35 (6.0).

In Forbes, Vandenberg Warriors defeated Bowlie Tigers.

The Warriors batted out their 30 overs, finishing 7/142.

J. Little led the way making 46 and J. Ellison was not far behind with 41. S. Cunningham added 22 to the total.

J. Skinner led the bowling figures with a damaging 4/15 off four overs.

C. Hooper took 1/28 (6.0) and M. Higgins 1/34 (5.0).

The Tigers batted 30 overs on a hot afternoon but were short at 9/108.

J. Reid topped the scoring making 30, M. Stirling 19 and C. Hooper 14 not out.

Parkes Raptors defeat VCR Globe Hotel, seriously restricting their run rate to 9/91 off 30 overs.

D. Apps and C Batt topped the scoring with 15 each, J. Wright added 12.

S. Rayner claimed 2/24 (6.0), R. Dunford 1/14 (6.0) and A. Rayner 1/17 (6.0).

The Raptors chased down the required runs in 20.2 overs.

J. Kuntze topped the scoring with 32, A. Rath with a valuable 29. S. Guess added 11.

VCR Globe had some tidy bowlers too: N. Hessel taking 3/16 (5.0) and R. Newton 2/10 (2.0).