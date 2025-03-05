An opening father and son partnership set the foundation for another Bogan Gate win and successful Grinsted Cup defence on Sunday.

The Rabbits have now held the historic Cup through two seasons and 15 challenges from around the region, this week's contest played out in hot conditions at Parkes' Woodward Oval.

Condobolin batted first and well with Franklin Ross (44) and C Sloane (64) batting through a 36 over partnership as their side posted a total of 8/148.

Wickets were shared between Israel Syminton (3/19 off 11); Paul Dunford (3/30); and Andrew Britt (1/28).

In reply father and son duo of Paul and Jack Dunford got Bogan Gate off to a great start with an opening stand of 69.

Paul continued his fine form from last week and got the Rabbits home with his first Grinsted cup century (101).

Tom Caldwell (7) and Paul Carty (17 not out) helped the hosts to the win with 2/150 in the 29th over.

Bogan Gate thanks the supporters and their sponsors Bogan Gate Pub, Foothills Mechanical, OTIA, BRITT physiotherapy and

Kurrajong Angus.

Grenfell has booked the next challenge on Sunday 9 March.