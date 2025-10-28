Round two of the Forbes district cricket competition saw Kiacatoo, Cambridge Cats, Condobolin Boomerangs and Bowlie Tigers claim impressive wins, Forbes Battapi gaining points due to a forfeit.

The week's results, thanks to Forbes District Cricket Association, are:

Kiacatoo defeated Forbes Inn Magpies

Forbes Inn Magpies were first to bat, with Kiacatoo bundling them out for 58 in 20 overs.

A. Flick and J Smith topped the scoring with 10 each, H. Hodges added 9.

Doing the damage for the bowling side were R. Smith 2/10 (3.0), C. Venables 2/13 (4.0) and M. Quin 1/10 (3.0).

In reply, Kiacatoo were 3/59 off 7.1 overs.

A. Brassnett finished the innings 14 not out, Z. Grimmond made 13 and M. Taylor 9*.

H. Hodges took 2/32 (4.0) and J. Smith 1/20 (3.0) for Magpies.

Cambridge Cats had a win against Vandenberg Warriors at Parkes' Woodward Oval.

The Cats went out to bat first and were all out for 204 - just shy of their 30 overs at 29.3 overs.

Z. Guy made a massive 71 and A. Heraghty 66, with Z. Bayliss adding a valuable 34.

For the Warriors, M. Hartwig was absolutely on fire bowling 3/8 (2.0), R. Goodsell took 2/18 (6.0) and J. Ellison 2/22 (6.0).

J Ellison backed up with the bat, scoring 52, but Warriors' next best were K. Read 5 and H. Staines 4 as Cats had them all out for 79 (23.5 overs).

A. Rosser did the damage for Cats taking 6/27 (6.0).

M. Wright 1/2 (1.0) and Z. Guy 1/6 (4.0) to account for Warriors.

Condobolin Boomerangs chased down Parkes Raptors score of 98 - off 18.3 overs - to get the win in Round two.

R. Dunn made 31, S. Rayner 13 and B. Parker 12 for the Raptors.

The Boomerangs' T. Atkinson claimed 4/27 (6.0), H. Cartwright 3/41 (6.0) and B. Riley 2/17 (3.0) to cut their innings short.

In reply the Boomerangs were 9/101 (22.5 overs).

Top scorer was C. Sloane with 46, A. Milne added 15 and T. Atkinson 14.

B. Parker took 4/18 (6.0) and S. Rayner 3/37 (6.0) to contain the Boomerangs, R. Dunn took another 1/1 (1.5).

In a home-town game the Bowlie Tigers got the win over VCR Globe Hotel.

VCR Globe went out first and made 9/97 in their 30.0 overs.

J. Wright topped the scoring with 26, D. Apps wasn't far behind with 22 and W. Stubbs added a valuable 14.

But the Tigers' bowlers were on to them with J. Sherritt taking 2/8 (6.0), M. Stirling 2/17 (6.0) and M. Simmonds 2/22 (6.0).

It took the Tigers 17 overs to reach the required runs and finish 3/101.

M. Stirling backed up tight bowling with a top score of 36, M. Glasson made 28 and E. Moody 21.

Best of the VCR Globe bowlers were J. Mackay who took 1/9 (2.0), D. Apps 1/10 (2.0) and C. Batt 1/27 (4.0).

Trundle Ducks had to forfeit giving Forbes Battapi a round two win.