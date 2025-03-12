CRICKET

The Battapi are celebrating an A Grade grand final win after an undefeated season in the Forbes and District Association cricket competition.

In a contest worthy of a grand final, Condobolin's Boomerangs headed out to bat first on Forbes' lake-side oval on Saturday afternoon, and set a total of 4/130 off their 30 overs.

It was only within the final balls of their innings that the Forbes side chased down that total.

Condobolin opener Adrian Milne contributed 38 to his team's total before he was run out but it was the visitors' number five batsman Scott Bell who top scored with 52 not out.

The Battapi struck in the fourth over catching H Cartwright out for six, then had to wait until the 18th over to claim their next.

Eli Heffernan (17 ) and T Aitkinson (14) were both caught behind.

Wicket takers for Forbes were Rhys Graham 1/17 (6.0 overs), Sam Jarrett 1/31 (5.0 overs) and Brenton Howarth 1/32 (4.0 overs).

Charlie Mitton and W Gordon headed to the centre with a job to do for the Battapi and Charlie made steady progress to the team's top score of 60 before he was caught out.

Hudson Cartwright (11/13 off six) took the first of the wickets, bowling W Gordon out, but the Battapi didn't go any easier than the Boomerangs had before them.

Adrian Milne (2/27 off six) bowled the dangerous Harry Leadbitter out for 6 and Eli Heffernan then struck to take 3/18 including Mitton, captain Dan Sweeney and Kye O'Byrne.

Captain Dan Sweeney added 24 and John Monk 14 not out as the team batted their way to 6/133 - only after 29.6 overs.