Forbes XI will progress through to the next round of the Western Zone Plate with a strong win against Trundle XI.

The game played on Sunday 14 December, was contested between the two sides with the winner progressing through.

Forbes XI won the toss and elected to bat to start the day.

Forbes XI were off to a very shaky start with early wickets to Joe Ellison, Jordan Wright and Ben Seyffer, with the home side at 3/5 after five overs.

Charlie Mitton steadied the ship with a chance-less 53 well supported by Glasson (13), Sweeney (35).

Tom Slack-Smith and Jonah Little produced two whirlwind cameos on 19 not out and 30 which saw the Forbes XI finished their innings at 8/166 off a reduced 40 overs.

After the innings break, Trundle XI took to the crease, with captain Dan Sweeney and fellow opening bowler Oliver Patterson beginning the attack.

The pair went about their business with some great fast-paced bowling, with Patterson taking 3/25 in his spell helping reduce Trundle XI to a total of 3/62 at drinks.

After the drinks break, momentum was in the favour of Forbes with Ben Seyffer coming into the attack taking a sensational spell of 5/10 in the 6.4 overs he was tasked with.

Also helping bring the Trundle XI defence to a halt was Dan Sweeney with a great spell of 2/24 off his eight overs, including two maidens.

Great bowling all round from the bowling attack from the rest of the team in Joe Ellison, Jack Janetzki, and Jonah Little.

Trundle XI were all out for 98 after 32.4, a great result for the Forbes XI to begin the representative season.