MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

The ‘Medal of Medallists’ was played last Saturday with 30 players eligible to compete for the title. The field of 71 enjoyed a hot and blustery day that resulted in more even scores than expected.

The ‘Medal of Medallists’ (MoM), sponsored by Tony Cogswell, is contested by all those winners of the Monthly Medals through the year. The range of scores was surprisingly broad, but at the sharp end it was a good contest. Peter Barnes carried his winning form from being the B-Grade Medallist for the last two months into the MoM contest and carried the day.

Peter’s 71 nett was one shot ahead of Todd Callaghan and Randall Grayson with the next best being Andrew Dukes and Barry Parker on 74 nett. Peter cab credit his win to a tidy back-9, although did have a blemish on the 17th with a double-bogey.

The Daily comp was an 18-Hole Stroke event sponsored by Loomzy’s Fish N Fix. In the field of 71 there were five visitors, but most encouraging there were seven Junior players enjoying the competitive play.

The Div-1 was won by Paul Kay, with 71 nett on count back. By his own admission he was happy with his day but did have a couple of stumbles. Both of these came on the back-9 where a ‘triple’ on the 11th and ‘double’ on the 17th hurt an otherwise par score.

Runner-up was Peter Barnes with his 71 nett. Peter had a very similar day to Paul, matching him on the front-9 but scoring one more on the back-9. Peter thought he had ruined his day with a ‘triple’ on the 4th hole but he recovered well and played below his handicap on the back-9.

The Div-2 winner was Brett Woonton with a very satisfying 68 nett, but also on count back. This was Brett’s best game for quite a while, no doubt aided by his big feet keeping him stable on the ground in the blustery conditions. His only blemish on the front-9 was a ‘double’ on the 7th hole. His back-9 was a little untidy with a ‘triple’ on the 11th and ‘doubles’ on the 13th and 18th.

The Div-2 Runner-up was Charlie Howe with 68 nett and who capitalised on some recent junior coaching by Head Pro Will. Charlie did especially well on the front-9 with only four bogeys. His back-9 was untidy by comparison but he still kept it below ‘50’. Of particular joy was the fact that this was the first time he had beaten his dad, Troy, ‘off the stick’.

The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 69 – C Read; 71 – W Judge, D Hodder; 72 – R Grayson, T Callaghan, C Alley; 73 – K Tyne, P Duke, G Hooper, P Maher; 74 – B McCarthy, NJ Morrison, S Kirkman, A Dukes, B Parker; 75 – D Mylecharane, P Wells.

The visitors included – Ben McCarthy & Rob Downton (Wellington), Lewis McCarthy (Dubbo) and John Green & Mark Kelly (Parkes).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Dave Hodder; 18th – Dave Mylecharane, with only Dave H a ‘2’. It was easier to find hens teeth on the course than any 2’s with only three being scored all day. Apart from Dave H, Anthony Alley salvaged his day with ‘2’ on the 18th and Phil Duke finished his front-9 with a ‘2’ on the 9th.

The Pro Shop Super-Pin, held on the 3rd hole, went to Nick J Morrison. His shot finished at 251 cm distance, which is pretty standard for a range of unknown reasons. Unfortunately this was outside his ‘holing distance’ so he did not record a ‘2’.

The conditions were real summer stuff with high temperatures and blustery winds. One member when asked about his game was heard to say ‘the conditions were hotter than his golf’, from which can surmise that it was a day he best forget.

This did not deter our Juniors, seven of whom were keen to play. Charlie Howe did well in Div-2, but he was closely followed by Chet Read who posted a 69 nett. Four others finished with nett scores below 80, while the seventh had a ‘blip’ day, with two 8’s and three 7’s spoiling what otherwise would have been a contending score in the low 70’s.

The course did affect some score. Tim West was keen to grab the ‘MoM’ but he found that the course had changed since he last played and he had no idea where to go. Troy Howe became a victim of the weather his front-9 was played in acceptable weather but he found quite a few trees on his back-9, claiming it was the wind that pushed his ball ‘every which ways’.

It was good to see a new member out there. Joel Anderson is recently into town, and after a period of time settling in he was keen to play. He was paired with Bruce Chandler against Pete Grayson and Greg Webb. Pete and Greg were looking good for the Keno with two holes to play, but Joel’s game came together and he dragged them back to all square at the finish. If his driver had been under control earlier in the game he and Bruce may have won. Welcome Joel.

There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday, with players mindful of the forecast strong winds. It was so strong that it blew over a dead tree in my front yard. Now the neighbourhood pigeons have nowhere to go.

Here is the news:

The Callaway Golf Equipment Day arranged by H/Pro Will last week was affected by the stormy weather. However, he was brought up-to-date with the new Callaway equipment and has some in the Shop for demo use. If you are a Callaway fan, or even mildly interested drop in and talk to him.

A reminder to all to be sure to ‘slip, slap, slop’ and all the other things. There is sunscreen provided at the 1st hole, and soon the 10th hole, and plenty available in the Pro Shop. The Cancer Council has issued some updated posters so view those in the locker rooms. Heed the word of two great Aussie golfers – Cam Percy and Adam Scott. They both underwent surgery for skin cancer removal last year, with each attributing the disease to their long exposure during golf activities.

And for those interested start thinking about ‘The Longest Day’ event. This is where players in groups try to play 72 holes in one day, with sponsored money going to the Cancer Council. More info is available in the Pro Shop.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, November 23, is a 4BBB Medley vying for the ‘Deacon Dwyer Trophy’. This is sponsored by T&M Tyres. Sunday has the Stableford Medley for those that want an extra game.

SUMMER SIXES

By Smooth Swinger

Round 4 of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw a number of the early leading teams stumble with a loss, or sometimes scrape through with a narrow victory.

Essential Energy, Murray’s Mates and Still Trying all suffered losses, while Blackridge Hire and Sandbaggers each had very narrow wins by 1.5 and 0.5 points respectively. All other matches were pretty clear. There are now only one team in each group who so far have not lost a match.

Conditions were definitely tougher during the week with only three teams shooting below 100. The team ‘Up to Par’ really fired with a team total of 92 points. We shall see what happens this week once the handicaps settle in.

A highlight for the week was a tremendous round carded by Cam McMillan. He shot 3-under for 9-holes, then with his handicap finished on 29.5 nett.

The big winners in the 4th round were Bogey Boys (95.5) over Essential Energy (110), Flip Floppers (95.5) over EHAG (109), and Up to Par (92) over Part Time Putters (105).

The Rnd 4 Best member nett score was made by Shane Nielson (Up to Par) with 28 nett. The Best non-member nett score was made Toby Browne (Bogey Boys) with 26.5 nett. The ball sweep went to 36 nett. Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.

Thanks to all the players who are entering their ID number and team on the card. Unfortunately one card was returned that had been signed but had no name, team, ID or handicap on it. It was ‘binned’, which was unfortunate for whichever team it belonged to as it was a pretty good score.

The next target for players is to do well in the ‘Bonus Round’, where points scored are doubled. Keep your ears open for when this will be.

Make sure you all keep swinging smoothly, while disregarding the pesky flies.

VETS GOLF

The sun was shining and the scores were hot when five players posted 40 points or better at last week's twin-towns veteran golf competition played at Parkes.

Leading the way was Parkes veterans president Peter Bristol who put together a well compiled 42 points for the 18 holes to finish a stroke better than Forbes' Ken Walton who survived a count-back from John Creith (Parkes) and Wauchope visitor John Keiley.

The two players on 40 points were Tom Delmenico from Parkes and Alex MacKinnon from the visiting team.

A big field of 40m players - including six visitors - contested the event which saw Parkes win to twin-towns shield with 233 points to Forbes' 198.

Nearest-to-pins went to Forbes' Alf Davies and Kath Kelly from Parkes on the fourth hole and Bede Tooth from Forbes on the par three 11th hole.

Tenterfield visitor Brett Adams won the encouragement award with 25 points.

The ball sweep went to 36 points and winners were: 41 points - John Creith (P); 40 - Tom Delmenico (P) and Alex MacKinnon (F); 38 - Andrew Grierson (F); 37 - Tony Hendry, John Fowler and Dale Stait (P); 36 - Lindsay Elliott and Rob Staples (P) and Barry Parker and Ken Sanderson (F).

This week Forbes will host the final Lachlan Valley Veterans 18-hole competition for the year. Nominations will be taken from 9am for a 10am start.

Last Tuesday winner was the big hitting (when he finds the fairway they fly) Alex MacKinnon with a very handy 30 points for the 12 hole comp. New handicap this week Mr Mac!

Runner-up was Ken Sanderson who is in the news each week concerning results on 28 points while Peter Barnes is also getting bit of form back into his game finishing with 27 points.

All welcome to have a hit on Tuesday, ball toss at 9am for a pleasant 12 holes in good company, coffee after if interested.

LADIES GOLF

By THE BIRDIE

Wednesday November 13 was Stableford with play in two divisions, our sponsors being Flint Street Butchery and Forbes’s Central Butchery.

Linda Cowan was the Division 1 winner carding 38 well clear of Ev Uphill with 33.

Division 2 had two ladies carding scores of 35, our winner needed a count back to take the bacon home, congratulations Jill Cripps commiserations Julie Wood.

Ball sweep winners were Julie Wood, Jenny Hubbard and Alison Kingston.

Nearest to the pins were both won by Heather Davidson.

Saturday November 16 was Stroke sponsored by Kate Steel-Park and the Medal of Medallists sponsored by Walkers Ag-N-Vet.

Division 1 winner was Heather Davidson carding 69 net and Deborah Dingwall winning Division 2 with 75 net.

Ball sweep winners were Jennifer Fletcher, Ev Uphill and Jill Cripps.

Our Medal of Medallists winner was Heather Davidson.

Nearest to the pins were Jennifer Fletcher on the 9th and Sally Perry on the 18th.

Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday November 23 the Deacon Dwyer Day 4BBB Medley. Wednesday 27 is Mulligan Sponsored by Deborah Dingwall. Cake Day. Shot gun start. This day coincides with Golf NSW State Finals. Saturday 30 is Individual Stableford Sponsored by Lindy Pollock in one division.

Good golfing everyone, see you out there.