MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the Forbes golfers returned to a full course, after a massive effort by course staff to prepare the fairways and greens following the effects of the recent storms. The forecast for the day was to be hot, and players indeed were hot with some scoring well and some needing liquid support.

The Saturday comp was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Woolworths Forbes who generously provide two hams for the winners.

This proved an exceptional incentive for the 51 players in the field, a reduced field due to family and business commitments for festive activities. What was also reduced was the bothersome flies which seemed to be avoiding the heat.

The Div-1 was a case of the leader romping away for a win. Harry Callaghan was not too early but from the outset he was keen to do well.

Harry scored 41 points, a result of his scratch par score. He started and finished with 2’s and while he had ups and downs on the back-9 his front-9 was littered with birdies.

Runner-up was Troy Howe with 38 points, on count back. He also had a good day, with pars on the 1st and 18th holes to bookend his round.

Steady play throughout with but a few hiccups, and a strong finish gave him the edge over the luckless Brad Ashton.

The Div-2 Winner was Barry Parker whose 38 points matched the runner-up but his inspirational back-9 gave him the prize.

He also bookended his round with the same score on the opening and closing holes, but this time it was 4’s.

His mediocre front-9 was offset by his back-9 in which he scored five 3-pointers and no misses.

The Div-2 Runner-up was Nick J Morrison, also on 38 points. His round was the reverse of Barry’s with an enlightened front-9 and mediocre back-9. But he did not have a miss all day and although he had fewer 3-pointers than Barry he had more consistent scoring.

The ball sweep went to 34 points on count back, going to: 38 – B Ashton; 37 – A Alley, R Hey; 36 – D Quirk, T Griffiths; 35 - K Tyne, C Howe, K Sanderson, G Webb, P Kay, S Tekely; 34 – P Pymont.

The visitors included – Rob Hey and Wayne Powter (Parkes) and Stephen Tekely (Links Shell Cove). Rob had a wonderful day managing to par both halves after starting with a double bogey on the 1st hole. Stephen Tekely fell victim to the ‘back-9 curse’ after a good front-9, as did Wayne Powter.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Stephen Uphill; 18th – Harry Callaghan, with them both converting for 2’s. Their early mark on the NTP sheet ensured the latter plays had no chance.

Overall there were seven 2’s with Harry C grabbing one on each of the 1st and 18th and the 9th yielding a few. Liam Fraser was the only Div-2 player to grab a ‘2’ with that on the 3rd where he sunk a monster putt.

The Pro Shop Super-Pin, held on the 3rd hole, went to Sean Brindle. His shot finished at 110 cm distance, which is a very fine shot under any circumstances.

It did make for an easy, albeit nervous conversion for a ‘2’. His shot was only one third in length of the next closest of the previous three names on the card.

The conditions were real summer stuff with high temperatures and gentle breezes which made for hot golf.

A couple of players did play hot golf to match the hot temperature but most were happy enough to finish and seek the refuge of the ‘Golfie’.

The Juniors in the field did well with Charlie Howe (35 points) keeping his dad honest and Liam Fraser only one shot back on 34.

Among the good scores there were some definite highlights.

Notable was an ‘Eagle’ and 4 points by Rob Hey on the 6th hole along with a string of birdies by Harry from 5th to 7th holes, one of which earned a 4-pointer.

In fact, 4-pointers were not common, being recorded by Brad Ashton, Kim Herbert, Les Little, Richard Smith, and Liam Fraser who snared two of them.

Sometimes when playing in adverse conditions it sometimes helps to change something in your game. Niel Duncan changed from his driver to a 4-iron to tee off with some success.

As usual there was a mix of fortunes. Peter Grayson was determined not have any 3-putts after the 1st hole but captured another couple. However, he thought his luck had changed when his approach shot to the 4th hole fell short of the log on the fairway but jumped over it.

Stevie G, playing from the left side of the 15th fairway, managed to keep his ball low and below the branches and proceeded to skip it four or five times over the water and onto the fairway.

Kim Herbert played the front-9 well, turning with 20 points. Then he went to pieces with his most common score being ‘misses’ on three holes alongside his 4-pointer.

Greg Webb also had a change of fortune. Standing on the 16th tee he could almost taste the ham, but an errant drive, with a continuation of unsuccessful shots after that turned his oven off.

One group had a good day, if it was an eclectic comp. Taking the best drives, fairway shots, chips and putts from each of them would have finished with a competitive score, but individually they were ‘also rans’.

There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday, with players avoiding the heat.

Here is the news:

Head Pro Will is running a Wednesday Stableford Medley Comp all through the summer. Players can return a card any time on Wednesday, with the results collated on the Thursday and announced thereafter. All you need is a partner and some good luck.

The Mens Pennants 2025 are being played over 6 weeks from Sun 2 Feb, culminating in the Finals on Mar 9 at Mudgee. If you are keen to play then put your name on the list in the Pro Shop.

During the Christmas -New Year break there are Stableford Medley comps scheduled on Thu 26 Dec 2024 and Wed 1 Jan 2025, as well as the usual Stableford Medleys on Sun 22 and 29 Dec 2024.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 21 December, is the December Monthly Medal, sponsored by Stephen Uphill, rescheduled from Dec 7 when it was washed out. Sunday has the Stableford Medley.

On Sat 28 December there is an 18-Hole Stableford, sponsored by John & Jenny Ridley. This will be a good chance to try out the Xmas presents and then gear up for the New Years Day comp.

VETS GOLF

Out of 25 veteran golfers who played the twin towns comp in Parkes last Thursday most scored near to their handicaps where Forbes member Andrew Norton-Knight was best with one over handicap, 37 points.

Runner-up was the ever consistent Nym Dziuba from Parkes while fearless Frank Hanns from Forbes returned home with the encouragement award.

Even without registering as a ‘yearly’ TT comp Forbes with 15 players for their best six individual scores posted 213 points to Parkes’ (10 players) 204 points. Nearest the pins, 4th A grade Niel Duncan (F), B grade Joe Davies (P), 11th A grade Alf Davies (F), B grade nil.

Ball sweep to 34 points. 36 Joe Davies (P), 35 Barry Parker (F), Alf Davies (F), Ross Williams (F), 34 Robert J Lea (P).

A big day is scheduled for twin towns vet golfers on Thursday with a couple of members from the Forbes club sponsoring a 2-person ambrose ham day.

Co-sponsor Allan Rees forwarded a couple of simple rules for the day which is expected to be well supported with the Forbes course open after days shut due to the recent heavy rains.

Prizes – 1st ham each; 2nd sleeve of golf balls each. Nearest the pins 9th and 18th, one grade each hole, sleeve of balls.

Other points of note – 1) Pick own partner; 2) 5 drives each (mark on card); 3) Printed card with partner will be done showing handicap deduction at end, re quarter combined handicap; 4) No ball sweep for the day; 5) Lowest nett score will be declared the winner and then next lowest runner-up.

“Come and enjoy the day of golf and friendly company,” co-sponsor Alf Davies added.

BG scribe noted that seven Tuesday social golfers attended last week who attempted to play rather then under water croquet. Andrew Norton-Knight started the week well winning with 29 points with a gaggle of players on 24 points.

Play each week on Tuesday over the holidays, be at the Pro Shop for ball toss if interested.