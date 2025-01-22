MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers had a real challenge on their hands in Saturday’s golf. The course was in good condition beneath a sunny sky but the wind was quite fearsome and played havoc with many shots made.

On Saturday, the competition was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Steele Tech. The field of 56 players, needed a steadfast stance for every shot, including the putts. It was a day where there were no Scratch scores under par and blowouts threatened at every hole.

The Div-1 was won by Josh Coulthurst with 71 nett. His game compiled bogeys and pars to shoot a 79 scratch, with a lone birdie on the 15th where the wind helped.

The Div-1 Runner-up was Troy Howe but only on count back from Dave Mylecharane after both finished on 73 nett. Troy had a game with two even halves. A double-bogey, double-bogey start was countered by four pars from whence he settled into a steady flow of play.

The Div-2 was a case of ‘excitement plus’. Early starter Frank Hanns was in the ‘Golfie’ hoping his 73 nett was going to be a winner. However, Al Rees posted the same score which set both waiting to the very end to see if any other scores were better. But Al got the nod by count back, helped by a strong back-9 made up of pars and single bogeys.

Frank Hanns, the Div-2 Runner-up, had called for the doors to be locked to protect his hopefully winning score. He played steadily but mayhem on the 4th (double par) and 15th holes (triple bogey) ruined his chances of an outright win.

The ball sweep went to 78 nett on count back, going to: 73 – R Smith, D Mylecharane; 74 – P Cowhan; 75 – L Fraser, P Maher, P Grayson; 76 - K Herbert, H Callaghan, S Kirkman, K Tyne; 77 – A Alley, T Cogswell, Nick J Morrison; 78 – P Kay. There were no visitors.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – W O’Neill; 18th – B Ashton. Neither managed a ‘2’. When asked Wayne started to describe his putt then simply said ‘it was horrible’. Brad continued his affair with the 18th, especially into the wind. But putting was his let down, needing three putts to get down from close proximity. There were only two 2’s, with one on the 1st (K Tyne) and one on the 18th (R Webb).

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Nick Morrison with a shot to 280 cm, just outside last week’s shot. However, he missed the ‘2’. He was in the fourth group of the day which made it tough for the following players. Some of them tried to ‘ride the wind’ which for a few was dancing with the OB danger.

Conditions were very challenging indeed. The best Scratch score was a 77 by Pete Dawson, followed by Dave Mylecharane (78) and Josh Coulthurst (79). George Falvey’s return was marred by his ‘Bradman’ achievement, which pleased Brian Clarke who was close behind, or is that ahead.

The wind was certainly a factor all day. In some cases it meant aiming completely ‘off course’ and trusting the wind to bring the ball back to the fairway.

This was the case for Liam Fraser on the 16th. With little room to move off the tee he aimed down the centre left and watched as the ball was pushed right all the way to the practice fairway. Then there were others who aimed allowing for the wind, only to get into trouble as the wind dropped and the ball sailed away on its own flight path.

Amongst the mayhem there were some good golf shots. Kailab Tyne needed to win the 18th hole with a ‘2’ to win ‘the match’ for the day. His chip struck the pin but the ball stayed out, making for an easy par. His playing partner Brad Ashton was odds on to convert his NTP, but he faltered badly and lost the match.

Whatever the conditions it is important to have all of your gear with you when you arrive to play golf. One player had everything except his golf shoes. Being from out of town it was too far to return home and get them. The solution was to purchase a new pair from the Pro Shop. These did prove to be most comfortable, but it did not help his golf.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley. The windy conditions kept the serious golfers away but did not stop the social golfers.

Earlier in the week there was a small group who contested the Wednesday Stableford Medley Comp. The scores were around the ‘average’ mark, but the players enjoyed the good hit out. Brad Ashton took the prize with 34 points, always protesting his knowledge of the course through his work was no advantage.

Last week’s winner, Caleb Hanrahan, could only muster 30 points with his thoughts presumably focusing on preparations for another school year. Harry Callaghan used the day to try some new swings, which was reflected in his being the lowest score. Give those ideas away.

The Wednesday comp will continue for some weeks yet so there is plenty of opportunity to join in.

Here is the news:

The Summer Sixes competition rolls on with Week 10 showing good participation. The players battled well with the conditions ensuring that no teams scored below 100. More fun to come.

Head Pro Will has organised a Taylor Made Equipment Demo day for Wednesday 12 Feb. This is a good opportunity to try out the new driver which has a bigger head but utilises a tapered back to conform to the regulation 460cc size. Contact him at the Pro Shop if you want a session.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 25 Jan, will be an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport. It is expected to be hot weather so in this format with pick-ups the play should be quicker. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

SUMMER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

Round 10 of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was under pressure with the forecast for hot and very windy weather later in the week. Many teams tried to get their games in early in the day or waited until later in the afternoon when the wind had lessened a bit.

Unfortunately, some teams were without players due to the absence on family vacations. This meant some team scores were uncharacteristically higher than normal.

In Group 1 the best score was made by Blackridge Hire who managed 109. They beat Globe Hotel by 1 point after the Globe team put extra effort in on Sunday afternoon. Bogey Boys and Dragoness also had wins. Group 2 had two teams on the same score, but against different teams. Gunn Golf (104) accounted for Flip Floppers by a half point, while EHAG (104) got past Forbes Auto by a couple of points.

Group 3 saw Murray’s Mates, with the best group score of 104, record a win over LIV (LIV), who still sit in 2nd place. LITT (108.5) were beaten by a half point by Southside Swingers. The lowest score in Group 4 was made by Up to Par (101) who knocked F-Troop down. Still Trying had a good win over Part Time Putters while Sandbaggers and ‘Six Appeal’ had comfortable wins.

The Rnd 10 Best member nett score was made by Adam Ruperto (Up to Par) with 31 nett. The Best non-member nett score was made Mitch Wilcox (Blackridge Hire) with 30.5 nett.

The ball sweep went to 36 nett. As usual balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.

The hot weather should not curtail the enthusiasm, nor will the work this week on the greens. But there will be some mighty thirsts generated.

Remember, swing easy.

VETS GOLF

Popular Bogan Gate player Steve Edwards scraped home by a point to win last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Forbes.

Representing the host club Edwards compiled a handy 35 points which was enough to shade Parkes' Dale Stait who had his first vets hit for the new year.

In what was a somewhat disappointing roll-up 24 players contested the event - 15 from Forbes and nine from Parkes - with the home side victorious in the twin-towns shield by 202 points to the visitors 177.

Graham Cooke from Parkes was the encouragement award winner, while honors were even for the nearest-to-pins with Todd Callaghan from Forbes the A grade winner on the 18th hole and Parkes' John Fowler the closest in B grade on the ninth.

The ball sweep went to 32 points and winners were: 34 - Dale Stait (P); 33 - Lex Hodges (P); 32 - Steve Uphill and Jeff Hayley (F).

Next week Parkes will host the twin towns where officials from both towns will be hoping for an increase in playing numbers. Registrations will be taken from 8.30am for a 9am shot-gun start.

Worth noting, first of the Lachlan Valley 18-hole events for the year will be in Forbes on February 20 with players from Grenfell, West Wyalong, Condobolin, Cowra, Parkes and Forbes expected to contest the event.

Is it the heat or January holidays but the same result for Tuesday social 12 holes last week with only eight players who gathered for a talk before play regarding starting time.

All agreed best to try a 8.30am ball toss to beat the current spell of heat. So if interested in playing a ‘mini’ round for a ‘comp fee’ of only $3 be at the Pro Shop by 8.30am.

Last Tuesday all place getters came from the one group and guess who scored the card, Ted Morgan. Yes, he won with 26 points from Neil Herbert 25 and Andrew Norton-Knight on 23. Their fourth player, BMS, well off the pace. See you Tuesday and Thursday!