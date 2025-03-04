MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers once again showed how resilient they were when they played in hot summer conditions on the weekend. Needless to say there was much water drunk during play and later in the ‘Golfie’ good beverages consumed over the story telling.

On Saturday, the men's competition was the March monthly medal, sponsored by Michael Robinson & Co. The field comprised 53 players with most keen to utilise the cooler conditions early on to give themselves the best chance of a good score.

The A-Grade was won by Scott Tutton whose nett 69 from a scratch 72 was commendable on his first sight of the course and off his low handicap.

Being a visitor he could not claim the medal but instead relished the fine play throughout his game. After a birdie on the first he stumbled a bit but finished the back-9 on 37. An eagle on the 15th helped him close the back-9 in style.

Runner-up was Cam McMillan (71 nett) in what was looking like being a ‘why did I come day?’ but turned into a sterling performance for the medal.

The B-Grade produced the lowest score of the day when Paul Kay posted his score of 67 nett. This followed a few weeks with glimpses of brilliance in his rounds but he was delighted to put it all together.

The B-Grade runner up was Jeff House with his nett 70. He was well pleased with his round having had a few weeks of indifferent form and despite a ‘back-9 stumble’.

The C-Grade saw Jon Cutler shine once again. His nett score of 70 was well ahead of the field. He finished each ‘9’ with a par to give him 45 scratch each way. This is his second medal of the year and which he hopes is a forerunner for his form for the remainder of the year – win a medal, skip a month, win a medal, skip and so on.

The C-Grade runner up was Brian Clarke with 74 nett. While seemingly a long way back it was a case of four bad holes otherwise marring a sound performance.

The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 71 – Matt Roylance; 73 - C Hanrahan, C Byrnes, D Bayley, K Tyne, P Murphy; 74 – R Smith, S French; 75 – S Kirkman, A Rees, B Ashton, H Callaghan; 76 – S Northey. The visitor was Scott Tutton (Gisborne GC in Vic) who really enjoyed himself.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – C McMillan; 18th – P Pymont. Cam converted his but Paul suffered the cardinal sin of 3-putting from his ‘best of day shot’. There were eight 2’s overall with the 9th yielding the most. There were a couple of nice ones on the 1st hole by Scott Tutton and Matt Roylance and one on the 3rd by Mike Prior.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Anne-Maree Gaffney much to her surprise. She was not overly impressed with her tee shot thinking it had run too far left. Imagine her surprise when she got to the green and saw her ball so close.

The Golfie was abuzz with the welcome to ‘Digit’ McAuliffe who was taking a break from his Thailand living to catch up with old friends.

John Ridley was back and pleased to be swinging the club.

Paul Kay was most grateful to his scoring partner Al Rees and to Head Pro Will. Grateful to Al for reminding him to sign his card unlike a couple of weeks back, and to Will for delaying the presentation until he could return with his wife and receive the congratulations of all.

In any stroke event all shots are counted and a player can usually recover from a bogey or two but one really, really bad hole can damage a score. This week the usual culprits for score wrecking were the 7th and 15th holes. But on the ‘hole’ they merely reminded players of their hidden perils.

However when we look at a couple of cards it is all changed. One player managed a ‘12’ on the 7th which was his worst all day and stood out like Mt Everest among the rest of his scores. But spare a thought for the player who recorded a ‘14’ there having parred the 6th. If you want a few free balls venture outside the fence there.

There were not enough players to hold a Stableford Medley on Sunday with many possibly put off by the blistering heat both on the course and produced by the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

Here is the news: The men’s Pennants teams began their quest in the CWDGA Pennants for 2025 with high hopes but unfortunately it was not to be.

The Div 1 team had a cutthroat game where the winner made the final. In a very tight contest with all matches going to the 18th or beyond it was not to be.

John and Steve Betland and Caleb Hanrahan finished 1-down on the 18th, not able to match the birdie putts of their opponents. Brad Ashton had a ‘do-or-die’ effort on the last hole but finished 2-down. Ecky Dawson needed an extra hole to record his win and cap a real fight back effort.

The Div 2 team had a tough task needing to win big and have other results go their way to have any hope of progressing. But they could not match the pace of their opponents.

Cam McMillan was gallant in going down 3-2. Josh Coulthurst and Dave Mylecharane kept the dream alive with their 2-up and 4-3 wins respectively. But Tim West and Stephen Uphill got chopped off at the knees with both losing 8-6.

The Div 3 team have been competitive all season and were sitting on a bye in the final round awaiting the results of the other matches. Unfortunately things did no fall their way and they ultimately finished in 2nd place, missing out on the Finals.

And thus ended the Men's Pennants season for another year. Despite the organising difficulties encountered along the way the Forbes players can feel proud of their efforts in showing that our rural town can definitely surprise our larger rural neighbours.

Head Pro Will has organised a Callaway Equipment Demo day for Callaway on 12 March. The new ‘Elyte’ range has had good reviews so contact Will at the Pro Shop if you are interested in trying any of these. And try some of the new balls also.

On Sunday 16 March we are hosting a ‘Juniors on the Move’ event. This is open to junior golfers who have yet not qualified for a handicap. The participants will play over shortened holes under modified rules. Contact Head Pro Will for details. We shall need some adult assistance depending on the numbers which register.

The Men's ‘Wallace Cup’ Handicap Matchplay event will be starting soon. But we need numbers so put your name on the list in the Pro Shop.

It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 8 March, there will be a 4BBB Stableford event, sponsored by SGB Designs. And Sunday has the usual Stableford Medley comp.

SUMMER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

Round 16 of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was played under very warm conditions which led to a few players not recording scores. Nevertheless, there were some hot scores carded.

In Group 1 the best score was made by Blackridge Hire who managed 99.5 and knocked off Bogey Boys who had 103. Dragoness had a comfortable win while Globe Hotel snuck past the Duffers. Group 2 had a few close results. Gunn Golf (102) edged past The Foxes (103.5) while GHAE (104) nudged out EHAG (105). Walkers (98.5) had an easy win over Forbes Auto (100.5) and Flip Floppers had the bye.

Group 3 had three easy wins to HD&SI, Murray’s Mates and LIV. HD&SI had the best score of 101.5. The lowest score in Group 4 was made by Sandbaggers (94.5) who knocked off Top 5 (128.5). The other winners were Part Time Putters, Still Trying and Six Appeal (105.5) who edged out Up to Par (106.5).

The Rnd 12 Best member nett score was made by Mark Simmonds (Sand Baggers) with 28.5. The Best non-member nett score was made Rod Duncan (Blackridge Hire) also with 28.5 nett.

The ball sweep went to 35 nett. As usual balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.

We are now in Week 17 which is the last week before the finals series. The Top 4 in each group qualify for the major draw, while those below qualify for the Plate Draw. Make sure you understand the rules for the finals series.

The presentation is set for 6 April following the grand final. All teams are asked to notify the Pro Shop if they are attending (meal is free for players) and if they are bringing partners (small fee of $25).

Remember, swing easy.

VETS GOLF

What’s 100 in the old scale when it comes to the temperature? Nothing according to the 25 veteran golfers from Parkes and Forbes despite the facts visitors Forbes had 12 regular members playing tournaments along the Murray River last week.

With Parkes the host club their members took full advantage with Lindsay Elliott best on a count-back from Lex Hodges after both posted creditable rounds of 39 points. Keeping it in the family the likeable John Pearce took home the ‘burner’ as the encouragement award.

Nearest the pins - 4th A grade Rob Staples (P), B grade Neil Herbert (F), 11th A grade Christian Parker (P), B grade John Fowler (P). In the twin towns shield Parkes with their best six individual scores from 15 players 217 points to Forbes, eight reps for 201 points. There were two visitors.

Ball sweep to 34 points – 36 points, Peter Bristol (P), Jeff Moon (F), Alex Mackinnon (F), 35 Rod Luyt (P), 34 Robert J Lea (P), Joe Davies (P) and Rob Cheney (P).

This Thursday in twin town vets golf Parkes will again play host after a swap in the schedule with Forbes. Noms from 8.30am for a 9am shotgun start.

It came down to a three way count-back last Tuesday in the 12 hole social comp with four of the 12 starters finishing on 23 points.

Winner was Trevor Toole from Ted Morgan, Barry Shine and Reggie Murray who gave away 25 plus shots on handicap to a major part of the field.

Tuesday ball toss at 8.30am, ‘comp fee’ only $3. Everyone invited to play, young and old. See you 8.30am on Tuesday!

LADIES GOLF

The new season for ladies’ golf got off to a hot start last weekend. Most players were out early to beat the heat.

The first event of the 2025 season was a stableford in one division sponsored by L French. It was also the start of Saturday Eclectics, Birdies, Gobbles and Par competitions.

Winner for the day was Brianna Duncan with 32 points with Jill Cripps being the runner-up with 31 on a countback. Jill and Ann-Maree Gaffney won a ball in the ball sweep while Brianna Duncan was NTP on the 9th and Heather Davidson was NTP on the 18th.

Well done to Ann-Maree Gaffney who won the Superpin with a shot to 92cm.

Saturday March 8 is the first Stroke round for the year.

It is the first round of the Golf NSW Medal ( Weekend) and also the Mabel McKenzie Weekend Brooch. The sponsor is Blush in one Division.

Wednesday March 12 is also a stroke event. It is the Monthly Medal and putting, Golf NSW Medal round 1 (weekdays) and Mabel Mackenzie weekday Brooch.

It will also be the first Dropout Stableford for the year. If you don’t wish to play stroke or are having a poor stroke round you can opt out of Stroke and play Stableford only. Please state this on your card. The prize for the Stableford winner will be a ball.

The sponsored prize will go to the stroke winners. Sponsors for this event is McFeeters Motor Museum in two divisions. Don’t forget to do your Eclectics, Birdies, Gobbles and Pars.

Robin will be collecting entries for the Golf NSW Medal Competition and the shoot out shortly. It is $6 per event. Please state weekday or weekend for the Golf NSW Medal on the envelope with your money.

Several ladies have travelled to recent tournaments at Wentworth and Canowindra and there are a few more upcoming with Wellington on Sunday March 16 and Parkes Sunday March 30. Eight ladies are also travelling to a Veterans Tournament at Taree on March 17/18. Best of luck to all players.

Happy golfing.