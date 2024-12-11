By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers are once again without golf following the heavy rain last week and additional storm activity on the weekend. There was no play on the weekend, and the ‘forecast for play’ is not looking healthy.

The already sodden fairways are even more sodden. The storm blew down many branches, some of quite significant size, across most of the fairways. Additionally, there was a heavy deluge of water that added to the water on the fairways, ensuring that any walking traffic was quelching through the wet turf and inhibiting any cart or vehicle movement.

Course Supervisor Jack Elliott has advised that luckily no greens were severely impacted by water and his staff have managed to blow the debris off the greens so that they can be kept dry and fungus free. Because of the sodden fairways no mowing has yet been done.

A few more days of dry weather are needed to enable traffic on the fairways, and even more days needed to encourage the water levels affecting fairways and crossings to drop down. But essentially, any golf activity is only available on a composite layout.

If you want to help there is much can be done. A priority is to pile branch debris into heaps ready for a quick pickup when vehicles can traverse the course. Contact Jack direct to see what you can do.

The Pro Shop will be open in the mornings, and with a bit of luck the driving range may be available for lessons and range hitting.

SUMMER SIXES

The adverse weather has affected the opportunity for play, quite obviously. When play is able to recommence the regular draw will be used, commencing with week7. Any cards submitted for that week can be used when we start. There may be a need to adjust some cards depending on the hole layout we eventually use if it is not the full nine holes, either front or back.

The overall comp weeks will probably not be affected, but we would have lost a couple of week’s play. If you have any questions about the competition then please contact Head Pro Will.

Once again the District has been impacted by a ‘water problem’ and the golfers are not the only sporting activity to suffer. But as always the resilience of the community will carry us through, and as long as we use enough insect repellant we shall not be carried away by the mosquitoes.

VETS GOLF

Good ‘ol soft hands Kim Herbert was the standout veteran golfer at the end of the year Christmas Dinner and 18 hole competition played in Parkes last Thursday.

While all enjoyed the dinner it was not so for many in the field of 40 who took to a well presented course due to the humid conditions which failed to hinder the play of a select few including Parkes ace John Pearce who streeted the field scoring 41 stableford points to be clearly the best.

However, in a change of format organisers went for a mystery four-ball where partners were drawn after play. Enter Mr Herbert who scored 39 points to be drawn with fellow club member Niel Duncan who was just as impressive with 38 points for a 77 total.

Runners-up were Parkes couple Richard Hamilton and John Creith way behind on 69 points. Full partner draw and scores at end of notes.

Nearest the pins - 4th – A grade Peter Barnes (F), B grade Ken Walton (F), 4th – Nym Dziuba (P), B grade nil.

During presentations Parkes president Peter Bristol announced the winners of the yearly competitions where ‘that man’ Herbert took first prize scoring 970 points for the season in stableford while runner-up was Parkes speed machine Robert J Lea credited with 963 points.

In points score Forbes players dominated with Alf Davies first with 92 from Barry Parker 81. Attendance trophy went to the putter king from Parkes, Nym Dziuba with 32 attendances.

Forbes players also dominated in player numbers at both courses. In Parkes – Parkes 207, Forbes 220. At Forbes - Parkes 176, Forbes 311.

With Forbes dominating all sections it was only natural that they took home the twin town shield for 2024, 6986 points to Parkes’ 6541.

Four-ball draw and scores - 1st Kim Herbert and Niel Duncan (F) 77; 2nd Richard Hamilton and John Creith (P) 69; 3rd Phil Bishop and Tony Hendry (P) 68; Alex MacKinnon and Steve Uphill (F) 68; Peter Barnes and Ross Williams (F) 68; 6th Peter Bristol and Rob Stapleton (P) 67; Rod Lyut and John Pearce (P), 67; 8th Jeff Moon (F) and Tom Delminico (P) 66; 9th Robert Lea (P) and Greg Webb (F) 65; Ken Walton and Andrew Norton-Knight (F) 65; Ted Morgan and Alf Davies (F) 65; 12th Ken Sanderson (F) and Rod Cheney (P) 63; 13th John Ivey (P) and Bruce Chandler (F) 62; Ian Phipps and Joe Davies (P) 62; 15th Nym Dziuba and Dale Stait (P) 61; 16th Allan Rees and Les Little (F) 59; 17th Barry Parkes and Barry Shine (F) 56; 18th John Fowler (P) and Peter Grayson (F) 53; Graeme Cooke and Lex Hodges (P) 53; 20th Gordon Pritchard (P) and Steve Edwards (F) 47.

While the end of season celebrations were held last Thursday veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes are advised that a competition from 9am with a shot gun stat will be held in Forbes on Thursday. All invited to have a ‘Christmas’ hit.

Tuesday 12 hole social ‘chief’ Geoff D who has been off the scene recently along with his today assistants Roz and Steve Edwards who challenged rising creek water on their Bogan Gate estate welcomed 30 plus weekly players and a few of the legends from yesterday to drinks and mouth watering pizza last week served via the bank account at the Golfie Hotel. Enjoyed by all.

With around six inches of rain last week naturally the course was closed. However, anyone looking for a hit any Tuesday over the holidays ball toss at the Pro Shop at 9am and remember, everyone invited. Bring a friend, bring a family member, young and old, male and female all welcome.