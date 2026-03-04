MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The good weather brought the Forbes golfers out with a good-sized field enjoying the pleasant conditions. Most of the scores were quite average with only a few players taking advantage of the scoring conditions.

The Saturday Men competition on Saturday was a 4BBB Stableford event, sponsored by Highlands Design, with an Individual Stableford event played in conjunction.

The field of 81 players was boosted by visiting golfers getting a view of the course before the Pennants to be played on the following Sunday. But they all enjoyed the conditions and despite some low scores walked away with smiles.

The winners were the pair of Brett Woonton and Simon Martino. As a combination they scored 50 points, the best there has been for a while.

While Simon’s individual score was brilliant Brett was able to contribute handsomely on five holes when Simon stumbled. They had only one 1-pointer, two 4-pointers and a plethora of 3-pointers.

Runners-up were the pair of Clayton Alley and Paul Pymont on 45 points, a score which is not too shabby on any day and this day did require a count back.

They also combined well with Paul contributing on six holes and five holes ‘tied’. There were no 4-pointers but did score an almost equal number of 2- and 3-pointers. They each scored 36 points individually.

The individual event was won by Simon Martiono with his 42 points. An even split of 21-21 showed his consistency through the game, although he did record a ‘wipe’ on the front-9 and somehow allowed a couple of 1-pointers to slip in on the back-9.

The ball sweep went to 41 points, going to: 45 – P Duke/ T Duke; 44 – W Gunn/A Quirk, O Patterson/C Goodsell; 43 – S Brindle/P O’Connell, A Andrews/G Hanns; 42 – R Smith/L Fraser, W Dawson/A Carlisle; 41 – L O’Connor/P Murphy, J Banks/L Flakelar, L Iyer/L Hodge.

The visitors included – Charlie Goodsell (Condo), Sam Jarrett (Wagga City), Ian Coombs (Bogan Gate), Brenden Bennett, Justin Middleton, Dylan Hood, Nick Strudwick, Mike Riley (all Parkes) and Leo Wilks (Grenfell).

Their scores were spread throughout the field range with most hoping they had used up their bad shots prior to the Pennants on the following day.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – J House, 18th – G Newport, neither of whom converted for 2’s. Despite the conditions it was a mediocre haul of 2’s with six overall. Five of those were captured on the 9th. The greatest joy came from Tim Duke with his ‘2’ on the 18th where his dad counselled him on his putt.

The sharpshooter this week by scoring pars on all the par-3’s was Dan Bailey. This helped to improve his individual score.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Jeff House with a shot to 303 cm. Playing a little later in the field he ousted the only other name on the card. His shot carried well but his putt for a ‘2’ was online and marginally short.

Of the 81 players in the field only 9 of them bettered their handicap. Amongst those were six who needed a better score by their partner to shoot the team towards the winner’s circle. It was again pleasing to see a new Junior player do well with Lenny Iyer managing 38 points.

In his last competition game on the course H/Pro Will managed to score a 5-under 67 for 38 points. He scrambled around on holes 2,3 and 4 but after that it was relentless 2- and 3-pointers.

His back-9 was book ended by a stroke score of 3 with 4’s wedged in between. This equates to seven pars and two birdies. Fine striking.

By comparison, three of our better players, on Scratch or below, managed scores of 36, 34 and 28 points. It goes to show that at that level when you are on your game ‘you are on’ and when you are not on your game ‘you are not’.

With a lot of birds flying around the lookout was on for any eagles. And one did appear, thanks to a fine effort by Shane Sallaway on the 7th. If only we had a video of this sterling performance.

But then we turn to the most often heard comments. For many ‘it was a great game with good company but the golf was awful’. Most often both partners were not in good form and struggled for 2-pointers let alone anything better. And there were the ‘wipe outs’ by both on the same hole.

Golf can throw a player many challenges which often occur in the 4BBB format.

Luke Flakelar did his best to score close to his single-digit handicap but really enjoyed watching partner Jake Banks play recovery shots from all points of the compass on the course. Then Jeff House was pleased with his shot to the 12th green only to see his ball finish on top of the hill. He nearly sunk his putt for a classic birdie.

A few players had been ‘down to the Murray’ for a week of golf. Many of them looked were quite tired and had tired swings. But they were pleased to play on familiar ground.

In the last of the Ladies Summer Stableford Comp on Saturday there were nine players enjoying the wander.

Brianna Duncan had a roller-coaster day but managed to win with 35 points. Veronica Rebellato picked up a ball with 33 points, while Jenny Fletcher and Heather Davidson the NTP on the 9th and 18th respectively.

The last of the round robin matches in the CWDGA Men’s Pennant teams were played at Forbes on Sunday. Forbes hosted so our teams did not play but they kept a close eye on the results as the three Forbes teams were in contention for the finals.

At the end it was a return of classic finale contests in sport between Forbes and Dubbo. The Div 1 and Div 2 teams made it to the finals where they will meet the Dubbo teams.

In Div 1 both finalists went through undefeated in their groups with Forbes having 4 wins and Dubbo 3. Dubbo are picked to be the strongest but they were almost undone by Duntryleague who went down 2/3 so they could be edgy.

Div 2 saw Forbes go through undefeated with 4 wins and Dubbo did likewise with 3 wins. The Forbes team has a squad capable of anything and will be confident going into the final on their unbeaten run.

The Div-3 team were on tenterhooks after a loss in their final game last week. It was a close contest in this pool as Parkes snuck by on count back from Cowra. Parkes will play Mudgee in the final.

Forbes supporters will wait with anticipation to see who will make up the five-man squads.

Div 1 captain Caleb Hanrahan has six talented golfers to choose from with the likes of the Betland boys, big ‘Shane’, the eternal ‘Ecky’, ‘Hurricane’ Harry and bustling Brad.

The Div 2 captain has a no lesser task. Dan Bayley will choose between ‘Energy’ Dean, stocky Mylecharane, ‘Dukesie’, young Archie, ‘lefty’ Luke, benign Kim H and lanky ‘Tim’.

Our congratulations go to the Div 3 team who were unlucky to miss out.

Thanks for their efforts by Troy Howe (capt), Andy Cogswell, Dave Quirk, Sandy Paterson, Randall Grayson, Jacob Reid and Matt Roylance.

The finals will be held at Wentworth on Sunday 8 March. Whatever happens we know that the Forbes boys will do more than their level best. After all, this is a contest against Dubbo.

Here is the news:

On Saturday evening there was a good crowd in the ‘Golfie’ to farewell Head Pro Will.

President Stuart French presented Will with a good present and wished he and partner Risa the best of fortune in Kiama. On behalf of the ladies players Sally Crosby presented a gift to Will and Risa.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 7 March, will be the 18 Hole Stroke Monthly Medal event sponsored by Michael Robinson & Co. Sunday has the 18-hole Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

True to line fast greens welcomed 23 players to twin towns vets golf staged in Forbes last Thursday where one group had the distinction of bring in the winner and encouragement award recipients.

The winner was Barry Shine, the only player to break his handicap scoring 37 points, 16 on the front nine coming home with 21 on the back while his playing partner Robert J Lea from Parkes had the record files out posting a steady 16 points for the EA.

The world wide traveler of golf had plenty of opposition with club mates making it a trifecta at the wrong end of the field with John Dwyer and Mick Dellaca in the picture. In the twin towns shield Forbes again best with 189 to Parkes’ 175.

Another first had no players hit the 9th green for nearest the pin while at the 18th it was Parkes’ Peter Bristol ‘coming out of the trees’ to collect the balls.

Grenfell visitor Peter Mawhinney from Grenfell played to his handicap for 36 points heading the ball sweep which also went to, 34 Steve Grace (G’fell), 33 John Fowler (P), 32 Ted Morgan (F), 30 Gordon Pritchard, Dale Stait (P), Frank Hanns, Trevor Williams (F). One who enjoyed his hit out last Thursday was Scotty Kirkman celebrating 70 years young.

Twin towns golf on Thursday in Parkes, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.

The ever reliable BG scribe rightly tipped Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker as the Top Dog recipient for February which was contested by an average 19 players over the month.

Mr Parker led home with 94 points over the four rounds from Ted Morgan not far behind on 89.

With players contesting a seniors tournament at Swan Hill last week only nine ‘lads’ last Tuesday. Best was Ken Sanderson 27, Peter Scholefield 26, Barry Parker and Ross Williams 24, Ted Morgan, 23, Warwick Judge 22, Andrew Norton Knight and Phil Wells 21 and last but not least, Geoff Drane 15.

Tuesday golf for everyone, ball toss at 9am and if interested coffee to follow.