MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the milder weather was welcomed by the Forbes golfers who certainly took advantage. A number of golfers achieved individual milestones that earned high praise.

The men's competition on Saturday was an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical. The field of 67 players, which included two juniors, produced commendable scores for most of the field.

The Div-1 was a close encounter by two golfers performing at their peak. Archie Quirk fired even halves of ’40 scratch’ to finish with 42 points and take the win.

A bogey start on the first two holes of the halves did not bode well but he fired back with numerous pars, a couple of birdies and a 3-pointer on the closing hole to score well. No 4-pointers on the card but consistent scoring and only a single 1-pointer.

Runner-up was Glen Hooper who had the best golf day of his life, literally.

His 41 points matched Archie on the front-9 but a 1-pointer on the 12th hole held him back. But Glen was well pleased with his effort having recorded the first time he has broken ‘80’ in his golfing days. His birdie on the 14th hole which yielded a 4-pointer was especially pleasing.

The Div-2 had a similar score for the winner but more breathing space to those behind.

Sam Jarrett was also close to his ‘best ever’ score in amassing his 41 points. A very hot front-9 earned him 21 points but he stumbled at the start of the back-9 with two 1-pointers. A better run after that which included a birdie and 4-pointer on the 15th was brought undone by double-bogeys to finish.

The Div-2 Runner-up was Brian Doyle who remained calm throughout, despite a few hiccups. A run of bogeys and double-bogeys in the middle of the front-9 earned him only 17 points.

But he began the back-9 with gusto and fired all the way until the 15th where a ‘miss’ made him stumble. But in true champion style he brushed that aside to storm home and score 20 points and a total of 37. He did lament the ‘if onlys’.

The ball sweep went to 35 points on count back, going to: 38 – S Betland, N Duncan, T Griffiths, S Sallaway; 37 – W O’Neill, N J Morrison, L Little, A Boshoff; 36 – J Betland, C Hanrahan; 35 – G Newport, C Goodsell, P Murphy, S Kirkman, A Grierson, S Thomas, T Callaghan, Alf Davies. There were two visitors – Kyle McGinty (Tally Valley) and Gary Nicholson (Temora GC). They both enjoyed the course although Gary struggled on the greens. Charlie Goodsell (Parkes) also played and earned himself a ball.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – N Duncan; 18th – B Slack-Smith. Both managed their 2’s as their balls finished less than 15 cm, or six inches, from the holes.

Overall there were five 2’s, with the 3rd and 9th sharing the honours. A lone ‘2’ on the 18th was scored by a Div-2 player.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin was a delightful experience for those in the group watching.

Todd Callaghan hit a smoothly arching shot that curled on the pin and landed softly to finish only 90 cm from the pin. Needless to say he scored his ‘2’ and walked off with a bounce in his step.

The best Scratch score was a 68 by Steve Betland, followed by John Betland (69) and Shane Sallaway (70). Both John and Shane shot under par on the front-9 but Steve hit the ball sweetly to blast around the back-9 in only 32 shots well under the other two.

This was a day of personal highlights. Not only did we have players recording their ‘best ever’ scores, but it was a day for the sharpshooters.

Both the 9th and 18th NTP’s finished at ‘tap in’ distance and caused much excitement in the watching groups as the thoughts of ‘Hole in One’ were raised along with the heart rate.

Couple that to Todd’s shot on the 3rd, the best in over a year, and the target was most definitely in their sights.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news:

The second round of the Mens Pennants had mixed results for Forbes. Again, only the Div 2 and Div 3 teams were in action, both playing at Wentworth.

The Div 2 team managed a 4-1 win over Duntryleague in a game containing close matches. Dave Mylecharane (3/2), Josh Coulthurst (1 up), Chalie Dwyer (5/4) and Andrew Grierson (3/2) had wins but Andrew Dukes fought hard to lose 1 down.

The Div 3 unfortunately lost to Mudgee 1-4. Troy Howe had a resounding win by 8/6. Ben Robinson had a close loss (1 down), Randall Grayson was unlucky to lose 3/2, Matt Roylance had no click losing 5/4 while Archie Quirk had a baptism of fire and held his own but lost 3/1.

Next week the Div 2 and Div 3 teams have a bye, hosting the Pennants at Forbes, while the Div 1 team commence their play at Parkes where they are up against Bathurst.

A Taylor Made Equipment Demo day was held on Wednesday 12 Feb. Head Pro Wil has organised a Callaway Equipment Day for March so if you are interested contact him asap.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, February 15, will be an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Forbes Bus Lines. Fine weather is forecast so we can expect some good play again. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

VETS GOLF

Forbes may have supplied the most players in twin towns vets golf last Thursday but they did not take home the winners trophy with Rob Staples from host club Parkes best on a hot day after posting a creditable 39 points.

Not only that Rob was Chef De Partie heading barbeque duties after play assisted by Forbes’ big hitting Neil Herbert. A winning combination if ever there was one.

Runner-up was Allan Rees from Forbes on a count-back from club mate Alex Mackinnon after both scored 38 points. Winner of the encouragement award, or as MC Peter Bristol called it the ‘entertainment award’ was presented to Rod Luyt from Parkes.

Nearest the pins, 4th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade Neil Herbert, 11th A grade Rob Staples, B grade Alex Mackinnon. In the twin towns shield, Forbes with 18 players to choose their best six scores 220 points, Parkes with 12 reps 208 points.

Ball sweep to 35 points, all Forbes with exception of Peter Bristol who posted 35 points. Others were 38 Alex Mackinnon, 36 Ted Morgan, Barry Shine, Steve Uphill, Peter Grayson, 35 Ken Walton and Don McKeowen.

Thursday’s play is the first of two weeks in Forbes with noms from 8.30am for a 9am shot gun start this week. The second in Forbes on Thursday week (Feb 20) will be the first of the Lachlan Valley 18-hole events for 2025 with players from Grenfell, West Wyalong, Condobolin, Cowra, Parkes and Forbes expected to contest the ever popular hit. Local players are asked to supply a ‘plate’ for morning tea.

Last Tuesday 12 played the 12 hole social comp and despite the heat a couple carried on to the play the entire course. Good luck to them we say but the Bogan Gate scribe did get a look at what it was like to play with a long hitting teenager.

Winner with 29 points was Barry Shine who enjoyed a mid-week handicap from fellow playing partner Ted Morgan next best on 25 points.

Don’t forget it is an 8.30am ball toss on Tuesday in the hope of beating the summer heat. So if interested in playing a ‘mini’ round for a ‘comp fee’ of only $3 be at the Pro Shop for ball toss at 8.30am.