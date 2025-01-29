By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the forecast hot weather continued the trend from the week. However, the Forbes golfers were not daunted, producing some hot scores of their own.

The Mens competition on Saturday was an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport. The field of 51 players, down in numbers due to the long weekend and the forecast, produced a range of scores in conditions that thankfully did not include the strong winds of the previous week.

The Div-1 required a count back to determine the winner after Andrew Dukes and Harry Callaghan both finished on 41 points. Andrew played steadily on the front-9 scoring 19 points and then had a rollercoaster ride in the back-9. He mixed 3-pointers with 1-pointers and a smattering of 2- and 4-pointers to score 22 points.

Runner-up Harry had a similar start, although more consistent, to score 20 points. His back-9 was also steady with 2- and 3-pointers all the way. He claimed he found the greens ‘easy’ today. But it was not enough to oust Andrew who took the win.

The Div-2 was a much easier case to decide. Cooper Byrnes was the winner with 40 points. He had a rough start with three 1-pointers in the first four holes but steadied to score 18 points. On the back-9 his consistent score was 3-pointers with only one blemish on the 11th hole to score 22 points in his total of 40.

The Div-2 Runner-up was Nick J Morrison whose 35 points led a big pack of chasers. He had a rough front-9 starting with a miss but really connected on the back-9 where he had numerous 2- and 3-pointers. This gave him the runner-up spot on count back from Frank Hanns and Les Little, with a crowd of four players on 34 points in hot pursuit.

The ball sweep went to 35 points, going to: 40 – L Whitfield; 39 – N Duncan, D Churchill; 38 – S Vaughan, F Melisi; 37 – C Hanrahan, A Matthews; 36 – P Dawson; 35 – J House, B Ashton, F Hanns, P Maher and L Little. There were two visitors – Sam Vaughan (Charlestown GC) and Cooper Nielsen (Bathurst GC). They both enjoyed the course and scored handsomely.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – D Rhodes; 18th – P Dawson. Both managed their 2’s. Overall there were nine 2’s, with the 18th proving most prolific recording five of them. Seven were scored by Div-1 players and two by Div-2 players.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin was a ‘deja vue’ experience for Nick Morrison whose shot to 231 cm was inside his distance of last week. And just like last week he missed his ‘2’. He was in the last group of the day, spoiling the effort by Jeff House who played much earlier.

The best Scratch score was a 69 by Caleb Hanrahan, followed by Peter Dawson and Harry Callaghan (71’s) and Andrew Dukes (72). Caleb played par-golf on the front-9 with a bogey on the 4th countered by birdies on the 2nd and 5th. Two birdies on the back-9 with a plethora of pars cemented an excellent round.

George Falvey was at the course early and eager to play but unfortunately was called away, so he could not improve on his ‘Bradman’ achievement of the previous week. Brian Clarke had a better day but Dave Bernardi had one to forget. Stuart French had returned from an overseas trip and surprised himself with a good round of golf. It shows the value of relaxation – so don’t play golf.

At the other end of the spectrum was Ecky Dawson. He started his round well when his tee shot on the 1st hole struck the pin where the ball almost dropped into the hole but instead settled for an easy putt for a ‘2’. On the 18th hole his tee shot again struck the pin, from where his ball drifted slightly away. However, it stopped barely 10 cm inside the NTP marker thus depriving Jeff House of that honour.

In fact, Jeff House had a bizarre game. He scored 1-under for all the par-3’s, hit 2 balls OB on the second, lost one ball in the water on 15 but still managed ‘2’ points, had a shocker on 14 but scored another five pars. And he missed out on two prizes. Peter Barnes had a similar day, scoring the same number of points for his 18-holes that other players scored for their 9-holes.

The friendly competitive nature of golf where players in a group are battling for the ‘Keno’ ticket can lead to close finishes or complete drubbings. An example of the latter was one group where a pairing combined like ‘Torvill and Dean’ to score a resounding 7-5 drubbing. The players shall remain nameless but never let it be said that old warhorses like Pete Grayson and Brian Doyle do not give up without a fight, or gentlemen like Niel Duncan and Bruce Chandler do not gloat over drinks.

Unfortunately, the day was interrupted by slow play by a group who did not remember the etiquette of golf and call the following groups through if they themselves are having trouble, like lost balls.

Players are remined to remember the etiquette of golf, to be aware of groups behind them, and to follow the Rules of Golf, especially with respect to time limits for recovery situations. We are not a ‘larger urban area’ club but we must still look to each other when playing.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley and too few players in the Monday Stableford Medley to make a comp. And likewise, no play in the Wednesday Stableford Medley comp.

Here is the News:

The Mens Pennants season starts on Sunday 2 Feb with our Div 2 and Div 3 teams in action. The Div 2 team play Parkes and the Div 3 play SMCP, both at Duntryleague. The Div 1 team don’t start until February 16.

The Summer Sixes competition rolls on with Week 11 again producing good scores. Refer to the separate report for details.

Don’t forget the Taylor Made Equipment Demo day organised for Wednesday 12 Feb by Head Pro Will. Comments about the design of the new equipment are very complimentary. Contact him at the Pro Shop if you want a session.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 1 Feb, will be the Monthly Medal an Individual Stroke, sponsored by Terry Bros Carpets. The hot weather is expected to continue but will be bearable. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

Summer Sixers

By SMOOTH SWINGER

Round 11 of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was played under hot conditions that encouraged players to get out real early or much later. The outcome was that those teams scoring consistently managed wins.

Unfortunately, the hot weather did cause a couple of teams to not record a score but it gave their opponents a good chance at some practice. Despite that the team winning scores were very similar in all Groups.

In Group 1 the best score was made by Globe Hotel who managed 102.5, who reversed their loss of last week. They beat Duffers by a 5 point margin. Blackridge Hire and Dragoness also had wins, both comfortably. Group 2 saw the closest games and the lowest score. Flip Floppers produce the best score (99) to hand EHAG a defeat with their 107. Grant Howell AE (105.5) scrapped past The Foxes (106) while Walkers AgnVet (103) nudged out Forbes Auto (104). Gunn Golf (102) had the bye but still played well.

Group 3 saw Murray’s Mates, with the best group score of 108, record a win over Southside Swingers (109.5). Murray’s Mates retain top spot while 2nd placed LIV (111.5) also had a win, over Midpro (158). LITT won the grudge match against HD&SI quite comfortably. The lowest score in Group 4 was made by Sandbaggers (99.5) who knocked Six Appeal. The other winners were Still Trying, Part Time Putters and Top 5.

The Rnd 11 Best member nett score was made by Veronica Rebellato (Flip Floppers) with 30 nett. The Best non-member nett score was made Dylan Biles (Top 5) with 30.5 nett, and on count back from Alan McLennan (Globe Hotel).

The ball sweep went to 35 nett. As usual balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.

The golfers are showing an aptitude to playing in hot weather so there should be some outstanding results this week. Remember to keep the fluids up.

Remember, swing easy.

VETS GOLF

Forbes' Andrew Grierson produced one of the best rounds in vets golf for some time when he shot a one-under 71 at the twin-towns veterans competition at Parkes last week.

On a day where the temperature was hot and the scoring hotter, Grierson's sub-par round saw him return 44 points for the 18 holes to win by three points from fellow Forbes golfer Peter Grayson who took the runners-up prize on a count-back from Parkes' John Dwyer.

Grierson's playing partners attributed his great round to his calm demeanor, new-look flowing locks and new golf outfit which stood him out from the field. His round included four birdies - the third, fourth, ninth and 11th holes - and three bogeys.

Forbes again provided the bulk of the 32 players with 21 starters to Parkes' 11, however the home side pushed them all the way to go down by 227 to 226 points in the twin-towns shield for the best six scores from both sides.

In the nearest-to-pins playing partners Barry Shine (Forbes) and Johnh Dwyer left it to the last hole to claim the honors in A and B grade on the fourth hole, while Kim Herbert (F) and John Pearce (P) were the A and B grade winners on the 11th.

Forbes' John Milton won the encouragement award.

The ball sweep went to 35 points with winners as follows: 41 points - John Dwyer (P); 39 - Rob Cheney (P); 38 - Richard Hamilton (P) and Steve Uphill (F); 37 - John Fowler (P); 36 - Barry Shine (F); 35 - Nym Dziuba (P).

The vets return to Forbes this week with entries taken from 8.30am for a 9am shot-gun start.

Due to the funeral service for the late Alison Lockhart last Tuesday where a majority of Tuesday social golfers attended it was decided that no competition was to take place.

But it is back on this week with the new time for ball toss of 8.30am scheduled. So, to be part of this casual walk in good company be there. Everyone is welcome, the beginner to the ‘pros’, male, female, young and old.