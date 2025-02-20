VETS GOLF

Forbes veteran golfer Jeff Moon is proving one of the best handicap players in twin towns golf and did not disappoint last Thursday winning the weekly comp with 38 points on his well presented home course where fast yet true greens came out on top for quite a few of the 32 starters.

With only eight representatives arriving from Parkes they did have success at presentations with the ‘ever lively’ Dale Stait runner-up with 36 points on a count-back from Forbes’ Barry Shine.

Due to a ‘crook’ shoulder cutting short his round Forbes two handicap player Andrew Grierson took home the ‘burner‘ ball with the encouragement award while naturally with 20 players to selected their best six individual scores Forbes won the shield with 210 points to Parkes 185 from eight representatives.

Nearest the pins, all Forbes players. 9th A grade Alf Davies, B grade Steve Edwards, 18th A grade Bruce Chandler, B grade Franks Hanns. Ball sweep to 32 points. 36 points Barry Shine, 35 Nym Dziuba, Alf Davies, Barry Parker, 34 Niel Duncan, 33 Les Little, Alex Mackinnon, 32 Graham Newport, Bruce Chandler. All Forbes players except the ever consistent Parkes rep and scorer in Nym.

This week Forbes will host the first of the Lachlan Valley 18-hole events for 2025 with players from Grenfell, West Wyalong, Condobolin, Cowra, Parkes and Forbes to play.

Forbes players are asked to supply a ‘plate’ for morning tea.

For a change in course conditions last Thursday Grenfell players Steve Grace and John Grant took the advantage to play grass greens prior to this week’s LV comp and showed they have the talents to figure prominently.

Last Tuesday 11 contested the 12 hole social comp where damp and slow greens tested all except president Peter Barnes who played solid without posting a double bogey for 29 points.

Two birdies, a couple of misses with pars in between had Ken Walton runner-up on 28 points from Jeff Moon next best with 27.

Tuesday ball toss at 8.30am, ‘comp fee’ only $3. Everyone invited to play, young and old.

MEN'S GOLF

The cool morning saw the golf course calling on Saturday, with 70 players contesting an 18-hole stableford.

A Grade was won by Bradley Ashton with a score of 40, runner up Paul Kay had a score of 37.

Cooper Byrnes had a close contest for the B Grade win with 41 points; Angus Paterson from Griffith Golf Club the runner up with 40 points.

Ball sweet went to Sandy Paterson, Jonathon Cutler, Graham Newport, David, Rhodes, Brendan Hayes, Harry Callaghan, Kim Herbert, Glendon Hooper, Anthony Alley, Peter Dawson, Clayton Alley, Kailab Tyne, Robert Webb, Philip Maher, Niel Duncan, Luke Flakelar, Todd Callaghan, and David Mylecharane.

Nearest the pin went to Peter Dawson on the ninth and Kim Herbert on the 18th.

Robert Webb won the Super Pin on the third.