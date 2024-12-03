SUMMER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

Round 6 of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition was under pressure with the forecast for very wet weather later in the week. Consequently many teams pushed their regular play into earlier in the week. Thus most teams got a good number of score cards entered, with only a few missing out.

The rush produced some mixed results. Only one of the previous Group leaders managed a win, while some of the ‘cellar dwellers’ notched up a win at last.

In Group 1 the best score was made Elders Insurance who managed 96. They beat Dragoness who unfortunately had the next best score of 102. Blackridge Hire and The Duffers also had wins. Group 2 had two teams on the same score, but against different teams. The Foxes (105) accounted for EHAG, while Forbes Auto (105) got past Gunn Golf.

Group 3 saw Murray’s Mates, with the best group score of 102.5, return to the top of the leader board after their win over Southside Swingers, who crashed from last week. LIV (110.5) were beaten by a point by Midpro. The ‘tail-ender’ tussle went to LITT (117) who were too good for HD&SI. The lowest score in Group 4 was made by Part Time Putters (101) who knocked Sandbaggers down. Still Trying had a walk-over while ‘Par then Bar’ and ‘Six Appeal’ had narrow wins.

The Rnd 6 Best member nett score was made by Isaac Page (Bogey Boys) with 28 nett. The Best non-member nett score was made Jake Hemming (Elders Insurance) with 27 nett. That helped Elders Insurance to the Round Overall lowest score.

The ball sweep went to 35 nett. As usual balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.

The ‘Bonus Round’ will be played this week, Round 7. Hopefully the course conditions will enable you to get as many games in as possible, and thereby increase your chances to capitalise on a win.

Remember, swing easy.

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

The Forbes Golfers lost the gamble last weekend with nature winning the toss and sending down a deluge of rain that soaked the golf course. Unfortunately no play was possible on Saturday due to the extensive puddles, or maybe best described as mini lakes. Water surrounded the 1st and 18th greens and made the 2nd and 1st fairways impassable.

While the weather was kinder on Sunday the ground was still waterlogged and no play was possible. Water levels had dropped but there was still no access across the 4th foot bridge, and the 8th was still an island green.

An inspection of the course late on Saturday saw numerous families of ducks enjoying the conditions, with some waddling around the 8th green carrying modified golf sticks.

The course staff are anxiously watching the water levels, and hoping for good drying conditions so they can recover some of the fairway areas that had been partially flooded. Thankfully the greens are okay and only a few tees affected.

Here is the News:

Over the last few days the term ‘slip and slop’ has a different meaning, but when we return to the course amid sunny weather remember to protect yourselves.

The ‘Black Friday Sale’ mayhem touched the Pro Shop, which some took advantage of. Currently there are a few ‘Christmas Packs’ available as well as the usual golf equipment fare, so browse in when seeking those Christmas presents.

During the summer Head Pro Will is running a ‘Wednesday 18-hole Medley Comp’. Players can participate throughout the day, with cards to be returned to the Pro Shop to enable results to be calculated on the following day.

This means participants can play early in the day or late in the afternoon, whichever suits best. The usual competition fees apply. Contact Will in the Pro Shop for more info.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 7 December, is the Monthly Medal, an 18-hole Individual Stroke for the men, sponsored by Stephen Uphill. Sunday has the Stableford Medley for those that want an extra game. I can feel the excitement build for the ‘Ham Day’, scheduled for December 14.

VETS GOLF

Once again Forbes veteran golfers dominated the twin towns Thursday competition supplying 18 of the 26 players who took to the Forbes course as well as taking all awards except for the encouragement award taken back to Parkes by Graham Cook.

Winner was a ‘foxy’ Ross Williams celebrating retirement best with 38 points from Alf Davies who is never far from the trophy table runner-up on 37.

Nearest the pins to local players, A grade Barry Shine, B grade Jeff Moon. Twin towns shield Forbes 209 points from their best best six individual scores, Parkes 175.

Ball sweep to 32 points. 34 Red Staples (P), Barry Shine and Ted Morgan (F),

33 Allan Rees, Jeff Moon and Steve Edwards (F), 32 Ken Sanderson and Greg Webb (F).

Santa may not be present but Thursday will be a fitting end to the 2024 season with Parkes playing host to the twin towns vets Christmas party where after play dinner will be served and sure to be enjoyed.

Golfers are reminded that noms will be taken from 8.15am for a shot gun start at 9am and with a predicted temperature of 32 degrees all is in place for some good golf.

After play on Thursday Forbes vets held their annual general meeting where a successful executive from recent years was re-elected with Peter Barnes back as president, Jeff Haley captain while Beryl Roberts again holding the position of secretary/treasurer.

Committee elected comprises Peter Grayson, Ross Williams, Ken Sanderson, Allan Rees, Kim Herbert and Jeff Moon.

In his report Peter commented on a successful season highlighted by the staging of the annual Week of Golf managed by committee and outside volunteers.

“Playing numbers are not as good as I would like to see but I understand current players are not getting any younger while costs involved with travel are also creeping up,” Peter said.

“There is quite a lot of work involved running the committee and I thank all who have contributed but at the same time the same few people are getting this work done most time.

“I thank the greens staff for presenting the course in pristine condition along with support from the Forbes Shire Council and other sponsors,” he added.

Beryl said the sub-committee of the FGA was financially sound despite the slight drop in numbers which is a current occurrence in vets golf across the state.

“Last year we had 58 members which is slightly down but still good overall considering a number of factors while at this stage our efforts are on our annual Week of Golf to be staged from April 28 to May 2,” she said.

The BG scribe commented that a very warm morning greeted Tuesday golfers last week with 11 fronting up for the ball toss plus talking re Christmas pizza and drinks to take place this week.

“A couple of hot scores where ‘eagle man’ Jeff Moon topped the list with 33 points from Ted Morgan who felt he had it won scoring a creditable 30 points after some excellent play. Next time,” BG added.

Ball toss on Tuesday at 9am followed by a Christmas get together.