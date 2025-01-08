MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

Hot, sunny weather bathed the Forbes golfers throughout the festive season, with many were keen to try out their Xmas gifts. And throughout that there were some good scores.

On Saturday, the first Mens Competition for 2025 was the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions. The field comprised 65 players, all keen to do their best and start the year with success.

The A-Grade was won by Brad Ashton whose nett 67 earned him success at last after numerous ‘misses’ through last year. He powered home with a scratch 33 on the back-9. Runner-up was Matt Roylance (71 nett) making a comeback after a period away. He managed a number of pars, a birdie on the 17th but floundered on the 7th and 8th.

The B-Grade once again returned the best score of the day. This time it was junior player Charlie Howe who scored a 66 nett, in which his worst hole was a double bogey on the 7th but otherwise he was rock solid. Runner-up was Fons Melisi (73 nett) who could only muster four pars all day.

The C-Grade was won by Jonathon Cutler who started the year in better form than he finished last year. His 74 nett included as monster ‘2’ on the 3rd hole but he did not feature on the Super pin sheet. Runner-up was John Byrne with 75 nett and on count back from Brian Clarke. His round was a classic case of two halves, with the back-9 being his better half.

The ball sweep went to 74 nett on count back, going to: 71 – J Betland, S Betland; 72 – J Coulthurst, D Mylecharane, P Cowhan; 73 – L Flakelar, O Paterson, S Hayes; 74 – J Auld, M Simmonds, L O’Connor, P Kay, B Robinson, T Griffiths, P Dawson, D Quirk, B Doyle. The visitors included Ethan Gaffney (Beerwah), Gary Nicholson (Temora), Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee) and Farran Stevens (Grenfell).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – T Howe; 18th – T Grayson. There were eight 2’s with the 1st hole missing out. Some were the result of long putts and others were the result of chip-ins from afar as did Paul Kay.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Brad Ashton with a shot to 260 cm, but unfortunately he was not able to convert.

It was good to see some players returning after some time away. Brian Doyle enjoyed his game, managing a birdie on the 6th hole, and Jeff Haley was home after a hectic family festive season.

It was also good to see out Junior players competing well. Charlie Howe had his first ‘win’ over dad Troy, while Tom Grayson has a bit of ground to make up after his first comp game. Archie Quirk stumbled a bit letting dad David notch a win.

The greens were rolling well which contributed to some long putts being made. But it was not always good. Stevie G managed a long bomb from off the green at the 9th to salvage a ‘4’ after finding the water, but then missed a tiddler on the 12th to manage a 4-putt.

And the fairways were rolling well also which in some cases led to balls rolling behind trees too often, as was the case for Paul Kay, or too close for comfort to the penalty area lines.

Peter Cowhan was pleased to be out after his festive season but must have thought Christmas was still going. Travelling down the fairway he heard a woosh overhead as a ball off the tee sailed over his cart. He initially thought it was Santa heading home at last but instead found instead that it was Darren Riches unleashing a drive.

Despite the rolling fairways one player managed eight shots before he arrived at the water on the 15th hole. His drive was okay but shots after that somehow found low hanging branches, bad kicks off sticks into the trees and many other travails. But at least he could laugh about it.

There was plenty of opportunity for golf through the break, with Stableford Medleys and Mens Stableford events played. The wet weather early in December caused some changes to the scheduled programme. Following is a summary of the results:

On 21 December the Monthly Medal was played having been postponed from 7 Dec. A field of 62 gathered for the event, sponsored by Stephen Uphill who unfortunately could not snare a prize. Two visitors, Terry Galvin (Trundle) and Mike Holmes (Wagga Wagga) enjoyed their run.

The prize winners were: A-Grade - Andrew Grierson (nett 73) from Terry Griffiths (74); B-Grade - Ken Sanderson (69) from Archie Quirk (69); C-Grade - Richard Smith (69) from Cody Banks (70).

The ball sweep went to 74 nett. The NTP’s: 9th – A Cole, 18th – T Sharpe. Super pin – D Mylecharane (155 cm).

Boxing Day had a Stableford Medley with 13 players working off their Christmas lunch. Unfortunately no Ladies participated.

The overall winner was Bede Tooth with 39 points on count back from Nick J Morrison (39).

The ball sweep went to37 points. Both of the NTP’s went to Kailab Tyne, who just missed out on the ball sweep.

The Mens event on Sat 28 Dec was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by John & Jenny Ridley. This was re-scheduled from 21 Dec.

The Div 1 winner was Lee Grierson (38 points) on count back from Andrew Dukes (38 pts). The Div 2 went to Charlie Howe (40 pts) in an outstanding performance, and ahead of Fons Melisi (38 pts).

The ball sweep went to 33 pts on count back. NTP’s: 9th – C Howe, 18th – L Flakelar. Super pin – Brad Ashton (193 cm).

There were not enough players to hold a Stableford Medley on Sun 29 Dec.

New Year’s Day saw a good field of 19 players contest the Stableford Medley. Visitors included Chris Cartman and Mike Duval from Grenfell with Chris handling the grass greens well.

The overall winner was Cody Banks (40 pts) from Randall Grayson (38 pts).

The ball sweep went to 35 pts on c/b. NTP’s: 9th – D Quirk; 18th – Mike Duval.

Here is the news:

A reminder to those men players looking to play in the Pennants teams. The draw commences on Sunday 2 Feb for Div 2 and 3 and Sunday 16 Feb for Div 1. We do not have a Div 4 team this year. If you are interested in playing then contact the Pro Shop to find out the Captain for your Division.

The Summer Sixes competition has been progressing well, with some adjustments required of the wet weather. Players are taking advantage of the sunny conditions during the break to get some cards in. The comp re-commenced this week, being Week 9.

Head Pro Will shall be re-starting the Wednesday All-Day Stableford Medley comp for those who want some extra activity.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 11 Jan, will be an Individual Stableford event, playing the Annual ‘Lefties vs Righties’ contest. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp, returning to the 9-Hole format.

VETS GOLF

Only one word can describe the sponsored Christmas 2-ball ambrose for twin towns veteran golfers and ‘others’ in Forbes on Thursday December 19, ‘excellent’.

While it was generally felt the concept is an avenue which both Forbes and Parkes vet clubs could/should follow is a mix of competitions may entice more senior players to the veteran golf ranks.

Sponsored by Forbes members, Allan Rees, Alf Davies, Peter Grayson and Barry Shine the 2-ball ambrose attracted 32 players to an extremely well presented Forbes course despite recently being a victim of minor flooding due to the early December rains.

Winners were the Forbes pairing of Ken Walton who only had praised for the play of fellow partner Ted Morgan stating ‘I only went along for the ride’. He too must have played well as every player had to during the round register five drives each.

Their score of 66.2 nett on handicap resulted in hams taken home while runners-up Steve Uphill, another to fire on the day partnered Alex MacKinnon scoring 68 nett for a sleeve of golf balls on a count-back from Peter Barnes and Alf Davies. All from the host club.

Nearest the pins, also for a sleeve of balls were Parkes’ Rod Luyt on the 9th and Barry Shine from the host club at the 18th.

While not a registered twin towns vets comp there will be play in Forbes on Thursday January 2 for all interested while the twin town battle commences with 18 holes in Parkes on January 9.

Last Tuesday the heat resulted in only 10 social 12 hole players with Ken Sanderson winning with 28 points from Ken Walton only one in arrears.

Next Tuesday 12 hole outing will be January 7, all the more the merrier. Be at the Pro Shop for a ball toss at 9am.