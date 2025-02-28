VETS GOLF

Forbes players took full advantage playing on their home course when they dominated the first of the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golfers monthly competitions last week.

Making a welcome return to form after extended works on the farm Stuart French playing off a 14 handicap carded 38 points for the 18 holes to win from Grenfell's Barry Green, runner-up with 34 points on a count-back.

The locals made it a double in B grade with Alex Mackinnon also returning 38 points to finish two better than team mate Frank Hanns.

The Forbes layout was presented in top condition and the 63 players (including five associates) who contested the event ensured a good start to the Lachlan Valley events for 2025.

In the Coles/Miller shield (for the best three scores from each club) it was another win to the locals with a score of 112 points. In equal second on 98 points were Parkes and Grenfell, followed by Condobolin (91) and West Wyalong (87).

Nearest-to-pins were shared around with Forbes' Kim Herbert and John Pearce from Parkes winning A and B grade respectively on the ninth hole, while Nym Dziuba (Parkes) and Greg Moncreiff (Condo) took the spoils on the 18th.

Ball sweep winners to 31 points, from Forbes and Parkes - 34 Les Little (F), Bruce Chandler (F), 32 Nym Dziuba (P), Rob Staples (P), John Pearce (P), Lex Hodges (P) Jeff Moon (F), Barry Parker (F), 33 Niel Duncan (F), Andrew Norton-Knight (F), 31 Kim Herbert (F), Peter Grayson (F), Peter Cowhan (F),

This week the twin-towns competition will be at Parkes. Registrations from 8.15am for a 9am shot-gun start.

The ‘Devil’s’ number of 13 played last Tuesday in the 12 hole social comp with scoring a little harder then usual due to some nasty pin placements from the weekend after Forbes hosted pennants matches.

A keen Ken Walton scored best with 25 points while hot on his heels were Ross Williams with 24 and Andrew Norton-Knight 22 with other all thereabouts.

Tuesday ball toss at 8.30am, and with weather conditions on the change for how long? ‘Comp fee’ only $3. Everyone invited to play, young and old. See you 8.30am on Tuesday!

MEN'S GOLF

Seventy people contested Saturday 4BBB stableford sponsored by Highlands Design at Forbes golf club.

Equal scoring on 47 were the day's winners Peter Dawson and Todd Callaghan, and runners up Richard Smith and Liam Fraser.

Callaghan also won the single stableford competition.

Ball winners were Liam Whitfield and Mark Simmonds; Simon Martino and Adam Currey; Wayne O'Neill and Matthew Duff; Brian Everest and Andrew Dukes; Jeffrey House and Anthony Alley; Robert Scott and Hamish Steele-Park; Terry Sharpe and Blake Sharpe; Jake Banks and Cody Banks; and Harry Callaghan and Caleb Hanrahan.