Pearl Karaitiana has been named Sportsperson of the Year runner up in recognition of her representative achievements across numerous sports.

Pearl is a talented touch footballer, selected in the 12-year girls Suns regional team; and the Parkes Pumas Under 12s representative team where she was named overall best and fairest. She was also player of the grand final in the Parkes touch year 5 and 6 competition.

In school sports, Pearl competed at western region competitions for swimming, cross country and athletics, was selected in the Lachlan District teams for touch and soccer and the western team for touch.

She shone in the Western region Under 12s rugby 7s team, awarded the western region best and fairest medal at the NSW PSSA Rugby 7s carnival.

Pearl was selected in the first western region 12 years girls rugby league team to compete at State championships and her efforts were again recognised with the western medal.

She was recognised with overall best and fairest honours for the Lachlan District Womens under 12s, and received the manager’s award for her under 12s side with Forbes Magpies JRL.