Ruby Coote has been named Forbes’ Sportsperson of the Year for her outstanding achievements on the footy field and beyond.

Local sport's night of nights was Saturday, with the SOYA awards celebrating the achievements of 2025 at Club Forbes.

Ruby, who is playing with the Illawarra Steelers in the Lisa Fiaola Cup competition, wasn't in town for the presentation as her side was taking on Cronulla Sharks.

The rising rugby league talent had a stand-out season to gain the eye of selectors for the campaign.

Ruby was named best in grand final for the Western Rams Women’s rugby league under 16s grand final; and for the Lachlan District under 17s league tag grand final.

She was named best and fairest in the Lachlan District Under 16s women’s rugby league competition; and most dedicated player for the Red Bend Under 17s league tag team.

Ruby’s school sports achievements were recognised as Red Bend Catholic College junior female sportsperson of the year, and with the Chris Anderson award for high representation in her chosen sports.

She represented Red Bend in multiple school teams, and at State level for Under 16s NSW CCC in both rugby league and rugby union.

Off the football field, Ruby won a gold medal in the freestyle gymnastics freestyle and bronze in the freestyle gymnastics speed race teams events at the Nations of Origin gymnastics tournament.