Locally trained greyhound Magpie Hector has won two Group 1 races in as many weeks, thrilling local owner connections.

The Jack Smith trained son of Feral Franky claimed the $100,000 first place in the Sportsbet Fanta Bale Stayers Final at The Meadows in Victoria on 28 February, after winning the $75,000 first place in the Zoom Top on 14 February.

Starting from number eight on the outside, Magpie Hector raced most of the 730m on the outside, but overtook the leader in the final stages of the race for the win.

"He just kept coming - unbelievable," Jack Smith told Greyhound Racing Victoria post-race.

"We've just got to pinch ourselves sometimes with those dogs, how lucky we've been, we don't take it for granted."

Making it all the more special was the win for Andrew Walker and a group of local owners, on course to cheer him on.

Magpie Hector is, of course, named for Hector Acheson who is a legend of the local rugby league club.

Trained in Forbes at the Smiths' Irinka Kennels, Magpie Hector stepped up to the 720m for the first time at Wentworth Park on 14 November and made a dazzling debut - winning by 11 lengths and clocking 41.97.

He followed up on 4 December with another win over the 720 metres in 41.71.

Other recent successes include a third in Gerard’s Gold Cup in Queensland on 5 February, he qualified for the Fanta Bale with a third in his heat.