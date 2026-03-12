World kettlebell champion Haylee Redfern is our deserving senior sportsperson of the year.

The honour reflects Haylee's 2025 achievements - including national gold medals and international records.

The Forbes mum and businesswoman competed at two world championships in her sport last year - bringing home gold medals first from the WKSF world championships in Italy, then from the IUKL titles in China.

Haylee lifted a 16kg kettlebell 136 times in 10 minutes during the one-arm long cycle event to establish a new record in Italy.

She also equalled a record in the traditional two-kettlebell event to win four gold medals across amateur and masters classes, then backed it up with team performances in the relay events representing Australia.

In China, Haylee lifted two 16kg kettlebells through 84 clean-and-jerks to secure gold in both amateur and veteran divisions.

Day two brought the jerk event, where she again lifted two 16kg bells for an impressive 101 reps for another two gold.

Her achievements defied serious back injury she sustained early in the year, and she's again set her sights on bigger things for 2026.

After a solid summer of training, she's feeling good.

Haylee's just days out from her next competition - the AusFitness Expo in Melbourne next weekend - where she'll compete with 20kg kettlebells.

"That's going to be a good gauge for worlds," she said.

That will establish the foundation for Haylee's next goal: to lift 24kg kettlebells in competition at the nationals in Kingscliff in September.

This year's WKSF world championships are in Moldova in June, the IUKL titles are in India in October.