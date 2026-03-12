Annabelle Teague made headlines in 2025 as the youngest bowler to make a grand final in the Bowls NSW Champion of Champions singles in 2025, the 14-year-old competing against talented and experienced players to eventually finish runner up.

She's been named our junior sportsperson of the year with an incredible list of achievements in her sport, including winning the Junior South Pacific Under 16s singles; and the Club Dubbo major singles.

She was runner up in the Diamond Jack Moama 18 years and under; a quarter finalist in the Junior Golden Nugget which included international players; and third in the NSW Under 15 singles.

Annabelle won the girls’ overall Under 18s Junior Tri Series against Queensland and Victoria; was runner up in the Bowls NSW inter school challenge; won the Metro North West junior pairs championship; skipped the fours 7-a-side to bronze in the Metro North West junior fours.

Playing well above her age, Annabelle competed in the under 25 women’s squad Keno Blues state selection series, paired with Natalie Lewis to win the Merrylands women’s pairs major championship; and played lead for the Metro North West open women’s side who were runners up in the state regional championships.

Annabelle's 2026 calendar is looking just as busy, with the trial for the under 25s Bio Scapes NSW squad at Cabra Bowls Club this month, to be followed by the singles, pairs and fours junior championships at the club in April.

Mid-year, the young star has her sights set on the Australian Open Queensland, contesting both the open women's and under 18s singles.

She'll also trial for the All Schools Bowls Australia representing Combined Independent Schools.