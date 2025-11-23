Two dedicated young riders from Forbes Pony Club, Abi Bembrick and Audrey White, proudly represented Zone 11 at the Pony Club NSW State Showjumping Championships held in Coonabarabran over three action-packed days.

In the lead up to the event, the duo spent six months gaining as much experience and preparation as they could through pony camps, showjumping at local agricultural shows and various other events.

Their hard work paid off with impressive performances across both equitation and showjumping disciplines.

The championships began with Jumping Equitation where riders are judged not only on clearing obstacles but also on their riding style and presentation.

Abi competed in the under 13s, 75cm division and placed third in all three of her events, earning herself a well deserved third overall.

Audrey rode in the under 11s, 65cm division placing sixth and two fourths in her events, finishing a commendable sixth overall.

In showjumping both girls competed in the under 13s C Grade division with jumps ranging from 75cm to 90cm.

Both girls made it to the jump-off in the first round.

Audrey placed fourth with a rail down while Abi delivered a flawless round to take first place.

On the final day of the championships Audrey unfortunately had a fall and was eliminated in her second event but Forbes Pony Club report that her passion for riding remains strong.

Abi continued her stellar performance with two more third places, securing the title of Reserve Champion in under 13s C Grade.

Forbes Pony Club has also had a busy few months with another busy few months ahead.

The little club ran the canteen at the Forbes Sporting and Penning weekend at the Multipurpose Equine Centre (MEC), which provided the Club an opportunity to make some money to provide their members with extra opportunities in the future.

Looking ahead, the club will hold is AGM on Thursday, 20 November and is actively seeking volunteers with equine experience to support rally days.

"We are a small club with lots of passionate riders and we are always looking for volunteers to help our club out," Forbes Pony Club said.

"If anyone has a wealth of equine knowledge and feels they have something to offer our club and riders, we are always welcoming volunteers to help out at our rally days.

"The more knowledge and time in the saddle for our younger riders the better, that's what Pony Club is all about, setting these young riders up for a safe future in horsing, whatever the discipline might be."

On Saturday, 22 November Forbes Pony Club will host its first twilight rally at the MEC, featuring fun activities, a crazy dress-up contest for riders and horses and of course pizza to wrap up the evening.

"This will be the first time Forbes Pony Club has used the new MEC. As the weather is warming up we thought it would be a great way to still hold a rally day but get some reprieve from the heat at the same time."

To close out a successful year the club will celebrate with its annual presentation and Christmas party in December, complete with awards, food and the traditional Forbes Pony Club water fight.