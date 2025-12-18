A greyhound named for a local league legend is making a name on the track - clocking up two wins at Wentworth Park in the past month.

Magpie Hector stepped up to the 720m for the first time at Wentworth Park on 14 November and made a dazzling debut - winning by 11 lengths and clocking 41.97.

He followed up on 4 December with another win over the 720 metres in 41.71.

Magpie Hector is a son of Feral Franky, trained by Jack Smith at Irinka Kennels for Andrew Walker and local ownership syndicate

The group name their greyhounds for the Magpies, Maree Smith from Irinka Kennels says, with Hector a tribute to a legend of the club Geoffrey 'Hector' Acheson.

Hector himself has had a couple of trips to regional tracks including Dubbo and Temora to watch his namesake race and loved it.

Magpie Hector is still young but has notched up 10 wins from 22 starts, plus three seconds and four thirds amassing $46,915 in prize money.

He had a few runs in Victoria: winning his heat to earn a place in a Group 1 final where he finished fourth.

After regular appearances around regional tracks including Dubbo, he's been up to Queensland for a trial and will probably aim for some bigger races up there next month.