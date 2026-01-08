As usual a large crowd gathered at the Parkes Showground for the annual Parkes Harness Racing Club Elvis at the Trots.

Despite the temperature reaching 38.7 degrees according to the Bureau of Metrology on Wednesday, Elvis tribute artist Damian Mulligan put on a performance for everyone to groove to all night long for his 15th year at the event.

Damien Mullen was a huge hit with the crowd, return to Elvis at the Trots for his 15th year.

Along with some top quality entertainment there was also harness racing that couldn't be missed including some local winners among the eight race program.

The TAB Elvis Championship Pace was taken out by Forbes horse Betting Ranger driven by Angela Hurst and owned and trained by Adam Bellach.

The Parkes Ford Kia Ladyship Pace was taken out by Parkes horse Diamond Bikini, owned and trained by Darryle Rusten and driven by Jorja Rusten.

The Tom Young Concreting Pace was taken out by McLean with Canowindra trainer Mat Rue and driver Harrison Ross.

Mat Rue also trained and drove Shes Dunna Runna to a win in the Elvis Entertainment at the Parkes Leagues Club Maiden Pace.

Elvis at the Trots is a highlight for many festival-goers year after year.

Check out the smiling faces our photographer Jenny Kingham captured on the night.

Greg Orford from Ingleburn at his 15th Elvis Festival with Margaret Muir from Bexley, back for her 20th Elvis Festival.
Ian Work, Wayne Sander and Paul Lorenti from Queensland.
Jan McLean from Sydney came prepared for the heat with her umbrella.
Wayne and June Heaysman of Mildura with Honey have returned for their second Elvis Festival.
Carol and Greg Pickard from Townsville have come to their first Parkes Elvis Festival.
Shirley Stutchbury and Ann Moon from Lake Macquarie, returned for their 13th and 7th Parkes Elvis Festival respectively.
Locals Kym Hodges, Debbie Miles and Wendy Cheney with two of Wendy’s grandchildren, Eliza and Grace Cheney.
Marlene Blunden (4th Elvis Festival) and Chris Ovington (15th Elvis Festival) of Sydney.
First visit to the Parkes Elvis Festival - Lauren, Jacob Baker from Cudal.