As usual a large crowd gathered at the Parkes Showground for the annual Parkes Harness Racing Club Elvis at the Trots.

Despite the temperature reaching 38.7 degrees according to the Bureau of Metrology on Wednesday, Elvis tribute artist Damian Mulligan put on a performance for everyone to groove to all night long for his 15th year at the event.

Along with some top quality entertainment there was also harness racing that couldn't be missed including some local winners among the eight race program.

The TAB Elvis Championship Pace was taken out by Forbes horse Betting Ranger driven by Angela Hurst and owned and trained by Adam Bellach.

The Parkes Ford Kia Ladyship Pace was taken out by Parkes horse Diamond Bikini, owned and trained by Darryle Rusten and driven by Jorja Rusten.

The Tom Young Concreting Pace was taken out by McLean with Canowindra trainer Mat Rue and driver Harrison Ross.

Mat Rue also trained and drove Shes Dunna Runna to a win in the Elvis Entertainment at the Parkes Leagues Club Maiden Pace.

Elvis at the Trots is a highlight for many festival-goers year after year.

Check out the smiling faces our photographer Jenny Kingham captured on the night.