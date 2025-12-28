Further improvements are on the way for Spooner Oval as Forbes rugby league builds toward another big season, with NSW Rugby League awarding $150,000 to support the next stage of upgrades.

Delivered in partnership with the Forbes Magpies Senior and Junior Rugby League clubs, Forbes Shire Council will oversee construction of a new storage shed, along with essential drainage and resurfacing works designed to improve the playing surface.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM welcomed the funding, saying the investment would deliver long-term benefits for local clubs and the wider community.

“This investment is fantastic news for Forbes. This project delivers far-reaching community benefits and ensures Spooners Oval is competition ready,” Mayor Miller said.

“These upgrades not only support our local players and clubs but also strengthen Forbes’ ability to host regional competitions and attract more visitors to our town.”

The works will complement the new Spooner Oval grandstand, currently under construction and due for completion in early 2026, marking what club officials describe as an exciting new era for the Magpies.

Magpies rugby league senior club president Matthew Jack said having that quality playing surface to withstand wet weather to match the new facilities is important – and he’s very happy Forbes was recognised for the funding.

Jack said the drainage works are expected to take place after the 2026 season, in time for 2027, but fans will already feel the impact when the new grandstand opens next year.

“This year even with the disruptions with the construction site I think our crowds were bigger than ever,” he said.

Spooner Oval has once again proven a fortress for the Magpies, with the first grade side undefeated at home in 2025.

“We love to play at home and I think opposition squads dislike coming to Forbes,” Jack said.

Supporters were treated to a memorable season, with all four senior grades reaching the second round of finals and a first grade side that delivered thrills right through to a dramatic 100-minute grand final in Dubbo, decided by a golden-point field goal to CYMS.

With that momentum still fresh, Jack is confident the club can build again in the coming season.

A strong coaching group is locked in, with Cameron Greenhalgh returning as first grade coach. Neil Orcher and Ian Hodges will again guide reserve grade, Marc Wheeldon remains with the under-18s, and Anthony Davies will take charge of league tag after co-coaching with Kristy Hartwig this season.

Jack said the majority of the first grade squad has recommitted for 2026.

“It was a matter of ‘where do I sign?’ for most of them,” he said.

The team will largely remain unchanged, with fullback Jack Smith relocating to Tweed Heads and Connor Greenhalgh heading to the Central Coast, with recruitment announcements expected in the new year.