Anderson Parker is putting the finishing touches on his preparation for the Australian Open after earning a coveted wildcard entry following another dominant national championship performance.

Currently ranked 24 in the world in men’s singles wheelchair tennis, Parker will contest both the singles and doubles at Melbourne Park later this month, building on a breakthrough 12 months on the international circuit.

Parker first picked up a racquet in Forbes, training with John Christopher before his family moved to Sydney.

He was awarded an Australian Open 2026 wildcard entry after winning his third consecutive open men’s singles title at the Australian National Wheelchair Championships.

The 27-year-old defeated Benjamin Weekes 6-1 6-4 to secure the crown, becoming the last player since his finals opponent to complete the three-peat.

Parker also claimed the open men’s doubles title for the fourth year in a row, partnering Victorian Yassin Hill to take top honours.

With the Australian Open wildcard secured, preparation for the tournament began in earnest at the end of November and continued through December, with Parker returning to Forbes for a short break over the Christmas period.

You may even have seen him on the lake-side courts - he got his brother-in-law and sister out for a Christmas morning game.

The Australian Open appearance caps off a busy and successful 2025, with Parker contesting 26 tournaments and rising to a world ranking of 24.

He enjoyed early success overseas with a win at an ITF Futures tournament in Italy, defeating Brazilian Diego Kohlrausch 6-4 6-1 in the final to be crowned champion at the Camozzi Open. Parker said the victory came under very different playing conditions.

“The Spanish and Europeans hit with a lot of spin – it’s very different to Australia and Asia where we hit a flat ball and try and out-muscle each other,” he said.

“Definitely a very different style so it was very good to cross over.”

Another highlight came at the French Riviera tournament, where Parker recorded a first-round victory over top-20 player Ho Win Im.

“That was one of my biggest wins of my career so far,” Parker said.

The main draw for the Australian Open begins on Tuesday, 27 January, with players learning their draw just days beforehand. Parker will compete in both singles and doubles and plans to share times, dates and viewing information for his matches on Forbes community Facebook pages.

With the world’s top 18 players set to contest the Australian Open, Parker knows the challenge ahead is significant but believes his recent form has him well prepared.

He has recently competed in three lead-in tournaments - the Brisbane, Victorian and Melbourne Opens - and will head to Melbourne Park from 23 January to train on site.

Looking ahead, Parker plans a slightly reduced tournament schedule in 2026, focusing instead on lifting his technique and skills to a consistently elite level, with a goal of finishing the year inside the world’s top 18.

Parker has been working with Tennis NSW National Wheelchair Coach Keagan McCrohon since his return to wheelchair tennis, a partnership that has seen him climb from unranked to 24th in the world in three-and-a-half years.

“There’s a lot of work yet to come this year,” he said.

“When it comes to the next level (of competitors) their technique is really refined and in pressure situations they can perform that."

He also acknowledged the support of Tennis Australia in helping him compete overseas over the past year.

As Parker prepares to take the court at Melbourne Park, the Forbes community will be watching closely and cheering him on.