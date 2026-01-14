Forbes XI have defeated Condobolin XI in a great contest in round two of the Western Zone Plate.

Sunday’s game against a valiant Condobolin XI at Grinsted Oval went the distance, with Forbes XI chasing down the total of 143 runs set by Condobolin XI in the first innings.

Captain Charlie Mitton started the day by winning the toss and choosing to send Condobolin XI in to bat.

The Forbes XI bowling squad went to work, led by Ben Seyffer taking a great 3/14 off his seven overs, well supported by Oliver Patterson (2/14 off eight overs) and Henry Hodges (2/20 off eight overs).

Also taking a wicket each for Forbes XI was Harry Leadbitter, Mark Simmonds and Jacob Reid contributing to reduce Condobolin XI to a total of 143 runs off 44.1 overs.

With a total set, Forbes XI went to the middle with Jordan Wright (12) and Mitton beginning the chase.

After Forbes XI looked to be in trouble early at 3/17 off eight overs, Jack Cole (27) joined Mitton at the crease to build a strong 75-run partnership to help steady the chase.

Mitton’s and Cole’s patience to see out plenty of tough overs by Condobolin’s attack was a big credit.

With two quick wickets of Mitton (46) and Cole, Seyffer come to the crease with his eyes on the target required.

Playing a patient approach with some quality bowling by Condobolin in the later stages, Seyffer took his opportunity to take the game on scoring an unbeaten 29 runs, with assistance by Simmonds and Reid.

After some quick wickets, the game had everyone on the edge of their seats, Jonah Little come to the crease and assisted Seyffer to help secure the win within 42 overs for Forbes XI.

Victory to Forbes XI will see the team progress on the quest for the Western Zone Plate.

Their next challenge will be against Gilgandra District Cricket Association in the semi final at Dubbo, this Sunday 18 January.