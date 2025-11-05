Lachlan District’s under 16s have finished the western women’s rugby league competition undefeated in a stellar season for the club.

A star-studded 16s squad leads the way into this weekend’s semi-finals as minor premiers, and Lachlan also has its Under 14s and 18s through to the finals.

Impressive, given the club formed just three years ago in response to increasing interest from women and girls in the tackle form of the game.

Players travel from Parkes and Forbes, West Wyalong and Condobolin to take the field with their teams for the seven-round Spring competition, which wrapped up with a final home game in Parkes on Saturday.

Secretary Stevie Jackson is thrilled with the results, the numbers and the culture of the young club.

Interest is booming from the youngest players with Lachlan fielding two teams of under 12s into the non-competitive age division this season.

“It was a big push for us to get two teams,” Jackson said. “We were able to get 50 young girls out playing just the under 12s.”

It made the draw tricky, and Jackson added her thanks to Woodbridge Cup and Wiradjuri Goannas who travelled to fill the gaps so both sides got game time.

While at that age the competition is non-competitive, the 12s have shown plenty of promise.

“By the time that age group his 18s and opens, I would say there will be at least 10 of the girls signed with NRLW,” Jackson said.

“They are just phenomenal.”

Under 14s and Under 16s were also strongly subscribed.

The 14s finished third on the ladder, with a final round 36-nil win against Castlereagh on Saturday.

Lachlan’s Under 18s finished fourth on the ladder, even though they only got to play three games due to forfeits through the season.

The 16s, who also supported the 18s campaign backing up to play with the older age group, lead the way into the semi-finals.

“They’re actually superstars,” Jackson said, predicting the team is one to watch.

Enjoying consistency over the past three years, the team is growing in both skills and teamwork.

“The way they support each other is phenomenal,” Jackson said.

"It's a real family unit that the girls have got amongst themselves, amongst all the teams, it’s something special really."

This weekend:

Lachlan Under 14s take on Bathurst Platypi in Mudgee on Saturday at 10.30am at Glen Willow Stadium.

Lachlan Under 16s take on Wiradjuri Goannas on Sunday at 11.40am at Jack Arrow Oval in Bathurst.

And our Under 18s take on Bathurst Platypi on Sunday at 12.50pm at Jack Arrow Oval in Bathurst.