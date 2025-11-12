Our Lachlan district Under 16s have powered through to this weekend's Western Women's Rugby League grand final with a 44-4 win over Goannas.

The 16s headed in to the weekend's semi-finals as minor premiers and undefeated - and ran in nine tries to Goannas' one in the qualifier.

Laila Hartwig scored three tries and Piper White a double in the win, which sets Lachlan up for the grand final against Vipers.

Miley Nash, Ruby Coote, Katie Galvin and Malia Morrison scored a try apiece, Galvin kicking three conversions.

The young club, which draws players from Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin and surrounds, had three teams qualify for the semi-finals after the seven-round women's campaign.

Lachlan's Under 14s bowed out in their semi-final Saturday, the club paying tribute to the team and its coaches for an amazing season.

Unfortunately our under 18s had to forfeit their semi-final.

Bathurst's Panorama Platypi host the grand final this Saturday, 15 November, at Jack Arrow sporting complex.

Under 16s are scheduled for 1.30pm.