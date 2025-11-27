Congratulations to former Forbes keen squashie Cameron Toole who now resides in Condo for completing his training as an electrician. Cam is a welcome addition to our social comp.

Week three of our Summer social comp, on November 20, was a well attended evening and our Juniors are relishing the chance to play some more experienced competitors especially young Ollie Bayley who got to play his grandad Pete Cowhan.

With only two weeks remaining, apart from Pipers on a strong lead, team score gaps are not significant.

Pipers' run of high scores have widened the gap between them and their nearest rivals Acrets placing Pipers well ahead by 17 points with an 83 total.

Hornerys on 65 are a smidgeon behind Acrets then it's Jones with 63, Bayleys 50 and Shaws at the rear on 49.

Last week’s highlights: Jono Cannon and Cameron Toole had four sets of fun but in sets one and two Cam was twice unlucky stuck behind 13; 15-13, 15-13 then Cam said touché to Jono 13-15 but Jono went on to win 15-12.

Evergreen Lindy Cowhan nailed an impressive third set win against T-Jay Markwort and Bec Jones taught young Lucas Jones some squash lessons in a fourth set win 15-12.

But John Ridley lost a close fourth set 14-16 and match to Tim Coombs though I won’t mention the 0-15 second set score.

Other results were:

Court one: Hornerys v Bayleys 24 points to 17.

Sam v Dan 6-1, Will Markwort v sub Alex Bayley 6-1, Tim Welsh v Greg Ridge 6-1, sub Olli Bayley v Ken Bryant 1-6 and Zac Wheeldon v Nate Markwort 1-6.

Court two: Acrets v Shaws 25 to 16.

Sub Max Jones v Jake 6-1, Lockie Jones v Danny Bilsborough 2-5, Rachael Bilsborough v Danielle Hornery 6-1.

Court three: Pipers v Jones 31 to 11.

Darryn v Max 6-1, Cooper Jones v Shanna Nock 6-1, sub Ollie Bayley v Pete Cowhan 1-6, Dennis Haynes v Hunter Bilsborough 6-1, Luke Bilsborough v Harry Bilsborough 6-1 and Noah Brown v Beth Cannon 5-2.

This week’s draw tonight: Team 1 v 4, 2 v 6, 3 v 5.